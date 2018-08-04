The biggest news of the day for the KU football team was the new faces at practice who weren’t listed on the roster when the day began.

Among those are two offensive linemen who have division one starting experience and other linemen who could challenge for starting jobs early in fall camp.

David Beaty wanted to slow the talk down on the new players coming into the program and giving them high status.

“Over the first couple of days, it's pretty easy for guys to stand out if they're new,” Beaty said. “One of the things you learn over time is you don't put the cart before the horse with guys. Just because we look a certain way. Sometimes that is fool's gold. We try not to put the cart before the horse.”

One of those players is Dwayne Wallace who started nine games on a talented offensive line at Cal. Wallace was also an all-region selection at Riverside College before signing with Cal.

“I think he can be a big part of what we're doing,” Beaty said. “He certainly gives us some depth right off the bat. He's a talented guy and could push for a starting spot.”

Another player joining the program over the summer was Alex Fontana a transfer from Houston. Last year he was injured and redshirted. The year before he started seven games for Tom Herman at Houston when they won nine games. Kansas offensive line coach A.J. Ricker worked as an analyst when Fontana was at Houston.

“He played at such a high level, a lot of big games, that was a big get for us,” Beaty said. “I think his relationship with Coach Ricker went a long way because Coach Ricker was there with Coach Herman and those guys when they made that big run. I'm really enjoyed having him here. His leadership has been strong.”