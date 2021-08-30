Notebook: QB race, student attendance, facing South Dakota

When the first depth chart was released as the Jayhawks get ready to prepare for the South Dakota game, it was apparent the quarterback competition is still ongoing. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has been clear the last four weeks you might not know who the starter is up until game time. That has not changed. He said they are getting closer though. “Closer than we were the last time we talked,” he said. “Okay, we're getting there. Whether or not we'll announce it publicly before kickoff is still to be determined, but it's working that direction.” The three players listed are Jason Bean, Miles Kendrick and Jalon Daniels. Leipold said the competition has been good through fall camp and beyond. “I feel good about it again, the competition's been excellent,” Leipold said. “Again, we're still striving for consistency and understanding and leadership and a lot of different things that are going to be there. I'm confident with all three of those guys.”

The Lance Leipold era will officially start with his first game against South Dakota on Friday evening. There has been no indication yet what kind of attendance is expected with the game being played on a Friday night. When asked about student turnout Leipold said they can be a big part of the program as they try to build the program. “Hopefully they know that they have a chance to be a part of this and help us turn this program around,” he said. “And them being at the games and being involved in creating a home field advantage, all those things can be impactful. Hopefully it's part of the college experience for student.” Leipold told a story when he was coaching at Wisconsin-Whitewater he was recruiting a high school football player. This recruit told Leipold instead of playing college football at Whitewater he just wanted to be a student at a bigger school. “He goes, I want to go to a school whose scores are on the bottom of ESPN,” Leipold recalled. Now Leipold is at a school where the scores are on the bottom of the television screen. “That's always stuck with me and now to have a chance to be in a place like the University of Kansas, I would hope there's plenty of students that are part of that college experience,” he said. “It starts on Friday night that they can with some of their friends, some of the new acquaintances they've met on campus and be impactful because just like everyone in our community, our alumni, our fan base. “Our student body can all have a part in putting this program where it needs to be. And hopefully we never lose sight of that or lose the appreciation that they'll have.”

