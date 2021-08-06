Notebook: QB's coach Jim Zebrowski talks individual needs and growth

Joining the staff at Kansas after three years at Buffalo with Lance Leipold, quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski is getting back to work in a new environment.

With a few different players looking to snag the top job, he has his work cut out for him as September 3 sits just four weeks out.

Meeting with the media after day two of fall camp, Zebrowski spoke on his group and initial impressions at camp.

"Great group, obviously some of the older guys have played more," he said. "We're getting some more reps right now, it's good just to see them throw. I love their attitude their effort."

Zebrowski will be tasked with figuring out who's making the most consistent progress in the pocket and developing a reliable arm.

His initial thoughts are geared towards how well his coaching is being received and who can grow from it.

"That's what I'm trying to find out first couple days. Can they handle the way I coach? And then also, who can? Who can bounce back from what I like to learn, obviously, talent-wise, you see some arms, arm talents and stuff like that. I'm trying to find out what happens when a guy makes a bad play. What happens to the next one?"