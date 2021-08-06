Notebook: QB's coach Jim Zebrowski talks individual needs and growth
Joining the staff at Kansas after three years at Buffalo with Lance Leipold, quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski is getting back to work in a new environment.
With a few different players looking to snag the top job, he has his work cut out for him as September 3 sits just four weeks out.
Meeting with the media after day two of fall camp, Zebrowski spoke on his group and initial impressions at camp.
"Great group, obviously some of the older guys have played more," he said. "We're getting some more reps right now, it's good just to see them throw. I love their attitude their effort."
Zebrowski will be tasked with figuring out who's making the most consistent progress in the pocket and developing a reliable arm.
His initial thoughts are geared towards how well his coaching is being received and who can grow from it.
"That's what I'm trying to find out first couple days. Can they handle the way I coach? And then also, who can? Who can bounce back from what I like to learn, obviously, talent-wise, you see some arms, arm talents and stuff like that. I'm trying to find out what happens when a guy makes a bad play. What happens to the next one?"
Working with individual needs
Nailing down a definitive starter for this program could be a long process with a few different rotations along the way. Finding a standout begins with assessing where each candidate needs improvement.
Zebrowski has been looking to see where his coaching should begin with each quarterback, as everyone in the room will have a different set of needs.
"I was really trying to find out what I need to work on with these guys," Zebrowski said. "What each guy needs, what he needs help with lack of better words. I need to help get them better in those spots."
With fall camps heating up, Zebrowski is seeing the different tendencies and traits that apply to each quarterback.
He's working with different age groups and learning what fixes they need to make to put their best product on the field.
"There's an old guy that played last year and a young guy playing," Zebrowski said. "That played a huge discrepancy and that's kind of the fun part, trying to figure out what they need best."
Strong impressions from Jason Bean
North Texas transfer Jason Bean joined the Kansas quarterback conversation in March, and he's starting to grab Zebrowski's attention during fall camp.
He commented on Bean's athleticism and what he's learned of former Mean Green starter this Summer.
"Can run really fast, really good athlete," Zebrowski said. "You see the first couple of days he's got live arm, strong arm and he came from a different system obviously. Totally different surroundings."
Zebrowski believes developing his knowledge of the playbook and learning how to run a new offense will be a crucial part of his process.
"I think the part of trying to figure out how to handle play calls and all that stuff is a part that is going to take a little bit time with him."
Getting Daniels back in the saddle
After a rough freshman season in 2020, sophomore Jalon Daniels will be competing for the starting job he held for a decent portion of the year last season.
He would compare the 18-year-old to Tyree Jackson, a similar quarterback who he'd taken under his wing at Buffalo.
"What I see in him is a tremendous arm talent," Zebrowski said. "People want to say like sometimes can you compare him to somebody you've coached? He's got a lot of Tyree Jackson."
Zebrowski recognizes the challenges Daniels faced taking hard hits and is looking to improve his confidence in the driver's seat.
"You've got confidence, but on the field now, can you get the confidence of how you see them and getting the confidence of what we're doing offensively."
Daniels' place in the quarterback rotation depends on his improvement when making justifiable decisions and having confidence in executing the play.