The starting depth chart is of no concern to Kansas linebacker Rich Miller. The returns to an upgraded room behind transfers Craig Young, Eriq Gilyard, and Lorenzo McCaskill to create one of the deepest groups on the Jayhawks’ roster. All three – Young, Gilyard, and McCaskill – bring four or more years of experience suiting up at linebacker and will give the defense a layer of confidence it didn’t have last season. Position coach Chris Simpson said during fall camp that he’d feel comfortable starting six different linebackers on Saturdays. That level of competition is something Miller believes is changing the room for the better. “It changed the competitive nature of our room,” Miller said. “Everybody knew they had to step their game up. It’s next man up. That man could do the same thing you could do or even better on some days.” The action being taken by the new linebackers is quick, too. At Kansas’ media days, Miller detailed the fundamental polishes he’s receiving from Gilyard and McCaskill, even with McCaskill arriving in Lawrence just four weeks ago. “I’ve been more efficient using my hands,” Miller said. “Eriq taught me how to drop on play action, just the little things you take from each guy. You don’t know what you don’t know until you see somebody else doing it or somebody teaches you.”

Rich Miller says the LB room is at an all-new level. (Conner Becker/JayhawkSlant.com)

Rich Miller earning a reputation, talks Detroit pipeline

In just one year, Miller became a leader among the linebackers. Miller picked up Honorable Mention All-Big 12 status last season and was the second-best defender with 79 total tackles (57 solo) through all 12 games. During camp, Miller fell ill and missed some practice time. His teammates were the first ones phoning over to his room. “My teammates were calling me and that meant most to me,” Miller said. “The fact that my teammates felt that way and were like, ‘We need you back out here, we need you to get back out here quick,’ that’s what means the most to me.” Aiding Miller’s motivation this season has been the arrival of four fellow Detroit natives in McCaskill, Marvin Grant, Kalon Gervin, and Cornell Wheeler. Wheeler arrived with Miller just after the spring 2021 semester, with Gervin and Grant following suit the next offseason. When McCaskill walked into fall camp on the second day, Miller knew something was brewing. “I feel 100 times more comfortable,” Miller said. “We got five dudes from Detroit here, that’s all I needed. “Not to say I couldn’t do it without them but that just sparked even more because those guys already know who I am. They know what I stand for, what I’m about. It was just so much easier for me to be comfortable, especially when those guys came in.” Miller’s kept in touch with Gervin since the two played against each other during elementary school. Grant befriended Miller in the ninth grade at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, before Miller learned of McCaskill from his former roommate at Buffalo. That web, as loose as it may seem, held enough to place them in the same room and stir up what the position’s been used to at Kansas. “We bring the locker room closer together because they see how well we interact with each other,” Miller said. “You don’t take nothing to heart. On the field, everybody knows who’s flying around. We’re going to talk smack to each other all day, it’s all love. It’s just how we get each other going, that’s just the energy at practice every day.”

Zion DeBose has a message for new transfers

In the same boat one year ago as many of Kansas’ offseason portal additions, defensive end Zion DeBose can strongly relate with the handful of new names vouching for starting spots. The decision to come to Kansas wasn’t an easy one to make, and as many of the linebacker transfers said at media day, it was about establishing something that didn’t exist – structure.

Zion DeBose says transfers are raising the standard. (Conner Becker/JayhawkSlant.com)