Notebook: Scott Fuchs on Mike Novitsky, camp goals, and more

The bar is fairly low for Scott Fuchs coming into the 2021 season, but that isn't stopping him from establishing himself as a different kind of assistant during this pivotal change in the program.

Fuchs supported one of the MAC's most productive offenses last season and will be meeting Big 12 defenses head-on this year.

With some extra depth on his offensive line, Fuchs is letting out some line to his upperclassmen lineman to instruct and break in the new playbook.

"We handle ourselves without a coach out there," he said. "Normally, I can be in the back end and kind of watch that I could probably do that in scrimmages too, but I’ve kind of forced myself to watch it at the angle I'm gonna watch it at and have the guys with me on the sideline that are gonna be with me."

Redshirt senior Mike Novitsky has been one of those older, experienced players fitting the leadership role on the field.

Fuchs says he's preached a considerable portion of the new system and has been a level-headed presence in the trenches.

"He probably does know the offense better than me," he said. "He literally did the install with the guys. And you start getting further out of tackle, maybe there's some things that might escape him but he remembers things very well."

He continued: "Just by his understanding what's going on, I think that in of itself puts you in a leadership role that way. I mean, emotionally, he's never too hot, he's never too high, never too low. I like that emotional stability."

Having experienced players like Novitsky is what this line needed during the coaching shift, and the progress being made so far has been nothing short of resilient.

But Fuchs believes there's still work to be done on the line. He wants to keep improving day by day and continuing seeing consistency from his group before Week 1.

"Even walking off the practice field it’s never as good as it seems," he said. "And it's never as bad as it seems. So I I am encouraged every time I do watch a film, I will promise you that."