Notebook: Scott Fuchs on Mike Novitsky, camp goals, and more
The bar is fairly low for Scott Fuchs coming into the 2021 season, but that isn't stopping him from establishing himself as a different kind of assistant during this pivotal change in the program.
Fuchs supported one of the MAC's most productive offenses last season and will be meeting Big 12 defenses head-on this year.
With some extra depth on his offensive line, Fuchs is letting out some line to his upperclassmen lineman to instruct and break in the new playbook.
"We handle ourselves without a coach out there," he said. "Normally, I can be in the back end and kind of watch that I could probably do that in scrimmages too, but I’ve kind of forced myself to watch it at the angle I'm gonna watch it at and have the guys with me on the sideline that are gonna be with me."
Redshirt senior Mike Novitsky has been one of those older, experienced players fitting the leadership role on the field.
Fuchs says he's preached a considerable portion of the new system and has been a level-headed presence in the trenches.
"He probably does know the offense better than me," he said. "He literally did the install with the guys. And you start getting further out of tackle, maybe there's some things that might escape him but he remembers things very well."
He continued: "Just by his understanding what's going on, I think that in of itself puts you in a leadership role that way. I mean, emotionally, he's never too hot, he's never too high, never too low. I like that emotional stability."
Having experienced players like Novitsky is what this line needed during the coaching shift, and the progress being made so far has been nothing short of resilient.
But Fuchs believes there's still work to be done on the line. He wants to keep improving day by day and continuing seeing consistency from his group before Week 1.
"Even walking off the practice field it’s never as good as it seems," he said. "And it's never as bad as it seems. So I I am encouraged every time I do watch a film, I will promise you that."
Fuchs talks fall camp goals and eliminating mistakes
The offensive line was responsible for many of the miscues last season that prevented Kansas from moving chains.
Coach Fuchs is looking to clean up those small mistakes, enabling his group to protect more consistently throughout his first year.
"I think sacks are a product of a lot of things," he said. "Pass blocking being one of them. All right. But there's different things you can do on third down, or when you are passing the ball that can help eliminate sacks, whether you're throwing a quick or running the ball, there's a lot of different things that can be done."
Working with an interchangeable line of sorts, Fuchs wants everyone to get reps snapping the ball and is steering away from alienating one player to a specific spot.
"Every inside guy has to learn how to snap has to be a center," he said. "Whether they're playing center guard, so whatever we do, we want to make sure that we've got the five best guys out there at the end of the day. So having guys strictly play center or strictly play tackle, I'm not a real big fan of that. I think you should know what we're doing, we keep it simple enough."
When Fuchs got started two weeks ago, he could see that his group had a working knowledge of fundamentals from the spring.
Despite the difficult timing in March, he believes it's helping him explore more critical thinking techniques and prepare his group for problematic situations that may arise.
"You kind of mix and match to where certain guys are at," Fuchs said. "I think when you come in, guys certainly had a spring ball, they certainly were blocking and there they were playing football."
He continued: "But now you add another thought component to this. Okay, you know, what do I do though? Typically, they know what they're doing. Okay, how do I do it? That work gets a little bit more involved there because it kind of depends on where the defensive lineman is, where the linebacker is. There's some things involved there. It's not just as simple as run out there and go this direction or go that direction."
Fuchs has been impressed with how receptive his group has been so far, considering the short period they've been working with at camp.
"I am very excited about the progress that we've made in 14 practices," he said. "I mean, that's less than a whole spring ball. And they've done a really good job picking up what we're doing. It's been good."
Fuchs isn't concerned with the quarterback situation
You may think Coach Fuchs has a little bit of an inside scoop on the quarterback room, but you'd be wrong.
He isn't interested in debating the quarterback call and is focused on preparing his group to do their job, regardless of who's in the driver's seat.
"Strictly worried about the O-line," Fuchs said. "I truly I don't really even know what's going on there. That's the honest answer too, I need to get my guys squared away."
It's not to say the final quarterback decision isn't of any importance to Fuchs though.
Protecting the quarterback is surely a high priority for the assistant, as reducing the number of hits taken will be a must if we're going to see any real changes offensively this season.