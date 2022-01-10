Notebook: Self talks Remy Martin, Bobby Pettiford, Roy Williams and more
On Monday afternoon, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with the very latest.
Remy Martin moving in the right direction?
On December 29, Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calf., suffered a minor knee injury in the second half of KU’s 88-61 win over the Wolfpack. After missing the George Mason game on January 1, Martin returned to the starting lineup against Oklahoma State and, most recently, came off the bench against Texas Tech.
During Monday’s press conference, JayhawkSlant.com asked Kansas head coach Bill Self about the status of Remy Martin moving forward.
“I think it will get to where he feels good,” said Self on Monday afternoon. “He played the other day and he’s practicing. I don’t know that he’s quite where he needs to be, but he’ll get there.”
Norm Roberts to miss the game tomorrow night
Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts missed the Texas Tech game with what was called a stomach bug. On Monday, Self indicated that Roberts tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Iowa State game on Tuesday night.
“Better,” said Self when asked how Norm Robert is feeling. “He obviously missed the game and then tested positive (for COVID-19) when he got back to Lawrence. Thank goodness he was not around anybody and isolated.
“But he will miss tomorrow’s game,” he added. “Hopefully he’ll be back, later on, this week.”
Bobby Pettiford back at practice
Bobby Pettiford, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Durham, N.C., has appeared in just six games this season. Before going down with an abdominal strain, the talented guard was averaging 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
Expected to miss between four and six weeks, Pettiford, according to Self, is back at practice.
“I think there’s a chance that he can get worked back in there pretty soon,” said Self. “But he hasn’t practiced enough, probably to feel comfortable doing that, yet. He practiced yesterday and he’ll practice today and I hope like heck that there are positive things from that.
“To say that he would play, I don’t know that I quite feel that yet,” he added.
Former head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, to return to Kansas on Tuesday
For the first time ever, Roy Williams will be on hand for a game inside Allen Fieldhouse that doesn’t involve him as the head coach. During his 15-year run in Lawrence, Williams guided the Jayhawks to a record of 418-101. He guided Kansas to four Final Fours, including two National Championship games, during his tenure.
On Tuesday night, Williams, along with his wife, Wanda, will return to Allen Fieldhouse.
“There is a special guest,” said Self. “We will have, from Chapel Hill, N.C., Coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda. Roy contacted a couple of guys within our department and said that he really wanted to come back to Allen Fieldhouse and see a game. This happened, a couple or three weeks ago. Certainly, he’s more than welcome.
“I know they will, because, obviously, it’s a given that they will, but our fans pay homage and tribute him when he’s announced and they do a little something for him, the way that he deserves to, for the 15 great years of service he gave this place,” he added. “Roy will be back at a game. This is the first, but hopefully, it won’t be the last.”