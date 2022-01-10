Notebook: Self talks Remy Martin, Bobby Pettiford, Roy Williams and more

On Monday afternoon, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with the very latest.

Remy Martin moving in the right direction?

On December 29, Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calf., suffered a minor knee injury in the second half of KU’s 88-61 win over the Wolfpack. After missing the George Mason game on January 1, Martin returned to the starting lineup against Oklahoma State and, most recently, came off the bench against Texas Tech.

During Monday’s press conference, JayhawkSlant.com asked Kansas head coach Bill Self about the status of Remy Martin moving forward.

“I think it will get to where he feels good,” said Self on Monday afternoon. “He played the other day and he’s practicing. I don’t know that he’s quite where he needs to be, but he’ll get there.”





Norm Roberts to miss the game tomorrow night

Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts missed the Texas Tech game with what was called a stomach bug. On Monday, Self indicated that Roberts tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Iowa State game on Tuesday night.

“Better,” said Self when asked how Norm Robert is feeling. “He obviously missed the game and then tested positive (for COVID-19) when he got back to Lawrence. Thank goodness he was not around anybody and isolated.

“But he will miss tomorrow’s game,” he added. “Hopefully he’ll be back, later on, this week.”



