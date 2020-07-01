JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Staying up with recruiting, Keon Coleman to decide

Usually this is the time of year when coaches get away from the office after going through June camps and catch their breath before the grind of August comes. With the Covid-19 pandemic coaches have been relegated to part-time office hours and a lot of Zoom meetings. Several recruits have told JayhawkSlant they have gone through virtual tours with the coaches and getting details on everything from strength and conditioning, academics, nutrition, and campus tours. Give credit to the Kansas staff for being one of the first to come up with the idea to hold virtual recruiting events. They started back in March and April with virtual junior days, and have continued through the summer. The coaches along with the inside recruiting staff like Dave Shumate, Will Redmond, and Drew Hixson have been instrumental in staying ahead of the game in a difficult time to recruit with no visitors and off-campus contact allowed. Looking ahead the Kansas staff has already offered over 160 prospects in the 2022 class. They have all done a very good job with recruiting in a time that isn’t easy to recruit. They have adapted and been ahead of the curve with ideas and technology.

Coleman will announce on the Fourth of July

The staff is hoping to see fireworks in their favor on Saturday. One of their top targets, Keon Coleman, is set to announce his decision in the evening on the Fourth of July. Coleman is a two-sport star from Louisiana who has received a lot of attention from coaches at Kansas. That includes attention from the football and basketball side. The wide receiver has been in constant communication with wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Emmett Jones. He has also had several talks with Les Miles and most recently Bill Self. Last month Coleman was on a Zoom call with several football coaches and was joined by Self. The Jayhawks have offered him an opportunity to play basketball as well as football. “I was on a Zoom with the football coaches and they said Bill Self wanted to join and make it like a two-for-one call,” Coleman told Jayhawk Slant. “I was like whoa. And we started talking and it went from there. It was the first time I talked to Coach Self. “He told me I do a lot of things you can’t really teach. He said I’m a fast-twitch player and said I was quick.” Coleman was an all-state selection in football and basketball. He holds close to 30 offers in football and several division one schools have offered for basketball. It is hard to beat a trio of Jones, Miles, and Self in recruiting. Jones is one of the best in the Big 12 and combining Miles and Self equals a lot of career wins. Right now, the Rivals Forecast is 100 percent leaning to Oklahoma. The analysts have all cast their vote and the Sooners are the odds-on favorite. But we aren’t ready to concede the recruiting battle quite yet. Coleman recently narrowed his final three to Kansas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Kansas listed with several highly-rated recruits