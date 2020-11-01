JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Team improving, special teams, players missing

Last week the Kansas special teams caught a lot of heat from the fanbase after their performance against Kansas State. It is only fair to point out they rebounded with a much better performance against Iowa State. Reis Vernon, who has been the third-string punter averaged 43 yards a punt. The punt return team did give up a 23-yarder, but only two punts were returned all game. The play of the day came when Kenny Logan returned a punt 100 yards for a touchdown, although he was two to three yards deep when he caught it. Iowa State only returned one kick for four yards.

Several starters missing on defense

The Kansas roster really looks like a MASH unit. Les Miles confirmed after the game the team’s top linebacker, Dru Prox, is opting out of the season. Next to him senior linebacker Denzel Feaster didn’t dress out for the game. Starting safety Davon Ferguson joined Feaster on the did not dress list. “Prox is a guy that won't be back,” Miles said. “I think he's an opt-out, and I think that's something that he wants. I don't really know exactly. I know this…he's a fine linebacker and a guy that can significantly play, so we'll go on.” Miles said Prox’s decision didn’t have anything to do with football. “He has a very significant personal reason, and it's certainly not something I will share,” Miles said. “But he has reason to opt out other than football.” Some of the highest-rated players on defense according to the PFF ratings were freshmen and sophomores with Kenny Logan, Nick Channel, and Hayden Hatcher. Channel is a walk-on from Wichita and Hatcher was a late addition last summer.

And even more players out on offense

The offensive side looked even worse than the defense when it came to players missing time. Two starters on the offensive line Api Mane and Adagio Lopeti didn’t suit up. Mane plays center and Lopeti has played several positions, most recently starting at right tackle. Lopeti’s back-up was supposed to be true freshman Bryce Cabeldue, but he didn’t dress. That left several newcomers getting a chance to play. Those chances increased more during the game when starters Jacobi Lott and Chris Hughes went down. When asked about the injuries and players not in uniform, Miles said he wanted to talk about those who were. “I felt like the players that we missed certainly was a number in a group of good players that you'd like to have had with us,” he said. “You could really name about five or six off the top of your head, but I'm not going to worry about so much the guys that we didn't have, but the guys that we did and felt like we're not perfect, certainly, but doggonit, we can still put this team together.” Several new players saw time on the line including Armaj Adams-Reed, Garrett Jones, Jack Werner, and Jalan Robinson. “I think they performed extremely well,” Miles said. “I think Armaj Adams-Reed is a guy that's probably 325, but really came off the football and smashed a couple of guys. He's youthful and not probably as good as he's going to be, but down the road, someplace, hopefully not too far from now, he'll be a dominant player. We missed our center, we got Garret Jones that stepped in.”

Miles sees improvement and expects to see more