JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Travis Goff will start immediately

Notebook: Travis Goff will start immediately
Travis Goff signed his contract on Monday and won't waste any time getting to work. He will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday morning.
Goff will be leaving Northwestern where he worked since 2012 after arriving from Tulane. Growing up a KU fan, Goff told the Dodge City Globe when he left for Northwestern he would have to wear purple and the team name was the Wildcats.
Now he will be re-joining his alma mater and is ready to get started.
"It truly is an honor and a privilege to steward the next chapter of Kansas Athletics, and I am extremely grateful to Chancellor Girod for his belief in me and our shared vision for the future,” Goff said. “With a long history of success, unwavering partnership with campus leaders, and the unparalleled passion of the Jayhawk fanbase, this is one of the most humbling responsibilities and opportunities in college athletics.
"Our purpose will remain focused on fostering our student-athletes’ academic, social and athletic development; supporting our talented coaches and staff; connecting with alumni and donors; and, most importantly, building a culture that allows 16 proud programs to compete for Big 12 Conference and national championships while representing our department, our institution and our community. As a native Kansan and Jayhawk alumnus, I’m thrilled to return to Lawrence with my family and to continue to make this department a point of pride for our entire university. I cannot wait to get started!”
Contract details released
Goff will make $700,00 per year and have the opportunity for another $140,000 in bonuses.
You can see the full details of the contract here
If Goff would leave Kansas before July 1, 2024 he would owe Kansas $700,00. In the contract are standard details like a suite at the football games, temporary travel, moving expenses, use of the private plane, and more.
What people are saying about Goff
Kurt Watson, Interim Director of Athletics
“We are thrilled to welcome back to Kansas Travis Goff as the new Director of Athletics. Travis has a dynamic leadership ability and an exceptional vision for KU that will benefit our campus, athletics department, alumni, donors as well as the entire Lawrence community. This is a great day for KU and I am excited for what the future holds.”
Bill Self, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
“We are fortunate to have Travis return to Lawrence to lead our department and after speaking with him, it is clear he is exactly what we need. He will be a tremendous partner to all of our head coaches and sports programs and will ensure that our student-athletes have a world-class experience during their time at KU. I am thrilled to have Travis and his family rejoin our Jayhawk family.”
Jim Phillips, ACC Commissioner
“Kansas has made an exceptional hire in Travis Goff as its next Athletics Director. Travis is an extraordinary leader that was involved as a decision maker in all areas at Northwestern. He is a servant leader who will work tirelessly for all Jayhawk student-athletes, coaches, administrators, alumni, and fans. His vision, work ethic and high intellect will serve Kansas well. I wish Travis, Nancy and their amazing family all the best as they go home to embark on this new chapter.”
Ross Bjork, Athletics Director, Texas A&M
“When you grow up in Dodge City like Travis and I did, you get to know everyone. I have been fortunate to know Travis and his first-class family for more than 30 years, and it is so exciting to see him become the Athletics Director at Kansas. As both of us have evolved in college athletics, we have become great friends. I have always known this day would come for Travis at the right time and the right place.
“Travis has developed a sterling reputation in college athletics. He represents a new era in leadership as we modernize the collegiate model. The University of Kansas has hit a home run by hiring Travis as its new Athletics Director. I could not be more proud to call Travis a lifelong friend, and now fellow AD. Congratulations to Travis, his wife, Nancy, and their children, Ellie, Carly and Graham, on returning home to Kansas.”