JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Travis Goff will start immediately

Travis Goff signed his contract on Monday and won't waste any time getting to work. He will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday morning. Goff will be leaving Northwestern where he worked since 2012 after arriving from Tulane. Growing up a KU fan, Goff told the Dodge City Globe when he left for Northwestern he would have to wear purple and the team name was the Wildcats. Now he will be re-joining his alma mater and is ready to get started. "It truly is an honor and a privilege to steward the next chapter of Kansas Athletics, and I am extremely grateful to Chancellor Girod for his belief in me and our shared vision for the future,” Goff said. “With a long history of success, unwavering partnership with campus leaders, and the unparalleled passion of the Jayhawk fanbase, this is one of the most humbling responsibilities and opportunities in college athletics. "Our purpose will remain focused on fostering our student-athletes’ academic, social and athletic development; supporting our talented coaches and staff; connecting with alumni and donors; and, most importantly, building a culture that allows 16 proud programs to compete for Big 12 Conference and national championships while representing our department, our institution and our community. As a native Kansan and Jayhawk alumnus, I’m thrilled to return to Lawrence with my family and to continue to make this department a point of pride for our entire university. I cannot wait to get started!”

Goff will return to his alma mater and start working on Tuesday

Contract details released

Goff will make $700,00 per year and have the opportunity for another $140,000 in bonuses. You can see the full details of the contract here If Goff would leave Kansas before July 1, 2024 he would owe Kansas $700,00. In the contract are standard details like a suite at the football games, temporary travel, moving expenses, use of the private plane, and more.

What people are saying about Goff