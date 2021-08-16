Notebook: Wallace talks Gardner, Neal, exploring skillsets

The rushing attack has arguably the most potential for success heading into Week 1 and will be hitting crunch time soon as fall camp passes the half-way marker.

Battling injuries last season, running backs coach Jonathan Wallace is looking forward to returning in full strength when the year kicks off.

He welcomed back junior Velton Gardner to his group on Friday, who led the team in rushing yards in 2020.

"First and foremost, obviously, we're always excited to have our full group out there," Wallace said. "And it's special for Velton to be able to get back out there. Looked really good, he's moving around really well."

Despite missing the final two games of the 2020 season, Velton was tasked with carrying a decent portion of the weight after Pooka Williams Jr. opted out.

Wallace discussed some of Gardner's strengths and where he believes the upperclassman leader will have the most success.

"I think he's obviously a change of pace guy," he said. "Very, very quick twitch but also in this passing game as well, he can stretch the ball downfield as well.

He continued: "He brings some good things, not just from a run standpoint, but also from a passing standpoint, as well as create some mismatches for us against some backers and even some safeties as well."