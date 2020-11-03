JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Why Les Miles stays calm, OL will miss time

Notebook: Why Les Miles stays calm, OL will miss time
Throughout the season as the losses have added up, Les Miles has taken the podium for press conferences and post-game shows with a steady demeanor.
He hasn’t entered the media room yelling or in a bad mood. At least he doesn’t show it.
Miles was asked how he stays calm and consistent through a season where Kansas hasn’t shown signs of winning a game yet. The story he told went back to when he was a high school football player and how his father treated him after a bad practice.
“It's a guy named Hope Miles, whose first name it was given him for hope, faith, and charity,” Miles said. “As an example, I was a 6-foot-1, 225-pound offensive guard playing in the '70s. And I can remember being at a scrimmage and really had a terrible scrimmage. I got in the car and I could not stop myself from shedding tears.
“My father said, ‘you're the best guard in the stadium.’ It was a spring scrimmage, and I was never the best guard in the stadium. There was always at least two guards better than me, but I think that everything that he approached with how you do it, not how I can't do it. And I think he was a great example for me.”
Miles said he read an interview with former Dallas Cowboys football coach Chan Gailey, who talked about addressing players and situations inside a program.
“That article that said, ‘It's not what you say, it's how you describe it,” he explained. “In other words, ball security, as opposed to don't fumble. I mean, it's a simple thing, but that's how you do it. You don't ever talk about don't fumble, you always talk about ball security. It's just the way it is.”
Jaylon Daniels didn't get enough snaps early in camp
Jaylon Daniels has settled into the starting quarterback role. The true freshman earned the job after Thomas MacVittie and Miles Kendrick got a chance to start games.
Miles said they didn’t see enough of Daniels in fall camp and he didn’t report to campus until June. Once they were able to evaluate him after the beginning of the season the changes started coming.
“Entering the season, he didn't have enough snaps to get him ready, period,” Miles said. “No matter how you put it we needed a spring ball for him so that he could run the show and he didn't have that opportunity.
“But Jaylon’s maturing every week and it's some of the throws, if you look at them, they're spectacular throws. We're getting him in a position to make him be our leader or help him be our leader.”
Miles is entering his 20th year as a head coach. He admitted he’s never coached a quarterback that such a small window to improve before playing in a game.
“There was no quarterback that I have ever been a part of in his development that had so little time to improve,” Miles said. “I think what he's got accomplished is really an amazing thing, considering we're going through things and as an adult mind, this is not a normal year.”
Veteran OL miss OU game, young players have to step up
Against Iowa State starting linemen Api Mane and Adagio Lopeti were ruled out and will miss the Oklahoma game. There is no word on Bryce Cabeldue who was supposed to be the back-up right tackle.
Miles said they are part of the contract tracing procedures and will have to sit out the proper time required. Miles hinted at his press conference they should take a look at the contract tracing rules.
It did allow several, younger linemen to get in the game against Iowa State.
“I thought they held up really well, to be honest with you,” Miles said. “I think they improved. I think the youthful guys that stepped in there listened, got things accomplished and really, I think the veterans that were there beside them helped them in the day. So yeah, I think those guys did remarkably well considering some are true freshmen.”