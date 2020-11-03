JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Why Les Miles stays calm, OL will miss time

Throughout the season as the losses have added up, Les Miles has taken the podium for press conferences and post-game shows with a steady demeanor.

He hasn’t entered the media room yelling or in a bad mood. At least he doesn’t show it.

Miles was asked how he stays calm and consistent through a season where Kansas hasn’t shown signs of winning a game yet. The story he told went back to when he was a high school football player and how his father treated him after a bad practice.

“It's a guy named Hope Miles, whose first name it was given him for hope, faith, and charity,” Miles said. “As an example, I was a 6-foot-1, 225-pound offensive guard playing in the '70s. And I can remember being at a scrimmage and really had a terrible scrimmage. I got in the car and I could not stop myself from shedding tears.

“My father said, ‘you're the best guard in the stadium.’ It was a spring scrimmage, and I was never the best guard in the stadium. There was always at least two guards better than me, but I think that everything that he approached with how you do it, not how I can't do it. And I think he was a great example for me.”

Miles said he read an interview with former Dallas Cowboys football coach Chan Gailey, who talked about addressing players and situations inside a program.

“That article that said, ‘It's not what you say, it's how you describe it,” he explained. “In other words, ball security, as opposed to don't fumble. I mean, it's a simple thing, but that's how you do it. You don't ever talk about don't fumble, you always talk about ball security. It's just the way it is.”