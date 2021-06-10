Nunu Campbell plans to visit Kansas in December

Although the visit was pushed back, he has been staying in constant communication with Jackson.

“Me and Coach Jackson just moved my visit date to December,” Campbell said. “I have a lot going on. My June schedule is kind of tight right now. So, we actually moved that visit to the first week of December.”

Nunu Campbell was set to take an official visit to Kansas this month, but instead will make it to Lawrence later in the year.

“I got a phone call from him one morning and told me I was offered,” Campbell said. “Ever since that we never stop talking and the relationship has been good. I have nothing but good things to say, I mean I love KU. I love him as coach. I love the staff there.

“They have some new coaches, and I haven't gotten the chance to talk to him or any of the new staff. But I'm looking forward to talking to those guys, getting up there, and seeing their faces.”

Since Jackson arrived at Kansas, he has targeted a lot of corners with size and Campbell is 6-foot-1. He also plays wide receiver and can also project to safety. The Jayhawks are recruiting him as a corner.

“There's some coaches that asked have I played safety, or would I consider it?” Campbell said. “And then, there's some who asked if I would consider playing offense at wide receiver because I have to play that this year. I'll be starting at that this year in high school for my last year. I only played backup last year.

Campbell continued: “If you're asking me personally, I think I'm a cornerback and that's me. I'm really a football player first. But I feel that my game at corner is something I love to do. And if anything, if I was to switch a position, it would be on defense.”

Campbell said a visit to Washington State is still in the works this month and he will also attend several camps.

“I'm looking forward to getting to campuses, seeing faces, and seeing all the coaches,” Campbell said. “Just being able to compete and all of that because it has been a long time. It's been a very long time.”