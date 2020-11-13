JayhawkSlant - O.J. Burroughs preparing to enroll early at Kansas

Omar Burroughs and IMG Academy have one game left in their season as they try to wrap up an undefeated season and the top spot in the national rankings.

Burroughs, who goes by O.J., is the starting safety for the top high school program in the country. He gave his commitment to Kansas in the summer and is close to arriving on campus.

He will graduate early and be in Lawrence in January.

“I'm ecstatic about getting there early because it's a good opportunity for me,” Burroughs said. “I'm ready, day one, to come in and work.”

IMG has been blowing away the competition this season. Their closest game was a 41-14 win over Duncanville and Burroughs leads the team in interceptions.

“I feel I’ve like played great this year,” he said. “I feel like I made a lot of good plays. I'm becoming a better teammate this year. We’re just focused on winning a national championship. That's the ultimate goal.”

IMG will wrap up its season on November 20 against TRU Prep Academy on the ESPN network.