O.J. Burroughs says team is more "bought in" this season

It did not take O.J. Burroughs long to get on the field his true freshman season. Burroughs arrived in the spring to get an early start and it helped.

Last year Burroughs played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks ate safety making 26 tackles. His biggest play might have been an interception in the end zone against Texas.

Burroughs has only been in the program for a year but has noticed changes going into 2022.

“I feel like guys are more bought in,” he said. “They saw what we can do last year, so now we just playing on top of that. I feel like everybody just trusting the process and trying to make sure everybody better. And we all just competing with each other, trying to make each other better every day.”

Another difference for Burroughs was going through an offseason strength and conditioning program with Matt Gildersleeve.

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel like I attacked the weight room and the off-season program well. I feel like Coach Sleeve put me in the right position, where I'm at right now, so I can perform better and at a high standard.”

Burroughs talks about the leadership that Kenny Logan brings to the program and what he has seen from Lonnie Phelps at defensive end.

