Oak Park guard Corbin Allen gives the nod to Bill Self, Kansas

Just moments ago, Corbin Allen, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard from Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Mo., verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas.

There was a time when Allen had planned to attend San Diego next year, but in early April, Allen backed out of his commitment. Shortly thereafter, word began to spread that the Oak Park standout would eventually sign on with Bill Self and Kansas.

Allen, according to the Oak Park website, averaged 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. Offensively, Allen connected on 51.0% of his field goals, 30% of his shots from behind the arc, and 62.0% of his free throws.

During his career at Oak Park, Allen was a First Team All-Conference selection four times, a First Team All-District selection four times, a First Team All-State selection three times, Conference Player of the Year once, the 2025 Co-Male DiRenna Award Winner, the 2024 DiRenna Award Winner, and a 1,000 Point Club Member.

Coached by former Kansas great Sherron Collins, when Allen decided to back out of his commitment to San Diego, Kansas just simply made the most sense.

There is plenty to like about Allen when it comes to his play on the hardwood. Standing 6-foot-5, Allen has the ability to score from all three levels. On the hardwood, he can connect from behind the arc, hit the midrange jumper, or attack the basket.

Allen loves to get up and down the court in transition and can finish through contact.

Corbin Allen, much Christian Braun, and Ochai Agbaji, will be given every opportunity to prove himself on the hardwood during his time at Kansas.

At the time of their arrival, Braun and Agbaji faced very few expectations, if any at all. In fact, Agbaji was going to redshirt his first season in Lawrence, but those plans changed at the beginning of the New Year.

Allen led Oak Park to an overall record of 31-1 and the first state title in school history.