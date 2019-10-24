Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 21 points to lead No. 3 Kansas past Fort Hays State, 86-56 in the exhibition opener on Thursday night.

It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t memorable, but No. 3 Kansas eventually pulled away from Fort Hays State, 86-56 in the exhibition opener on Thursday night. Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 21 points, pulled down six rebounds and was credited with three steals in 27 minutes of action.

In all, Agbaji was 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-9 from behind the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Not long after the final buzzer sounded, Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked how he felt about how Kansas played?

“I don’t even know if there’s anything else to talk about,” said Self. “ I actually thought that we did pretty good. We were awful to start. I think we had four turnovers in the first four minutes, but I could be wrong. They were awful to start the second half. We challenged our bigs to really get out and defend the arc. They [Fort Hays State] came out and made nine straight points and three straight threes [pointers] and the bigs were guarding two of them. They [Fort Hays State] made eight threes and I think our bigs gave up seven of them.

“So, that’s stuff we can hopefully improve on or we’re just going to have to play guards. We were much better when we played four guards. I thought we did okay other than that. We got down 21-7 in those two segments and after that, we actually locked in and played decent. They’re [Fort Hays State] small. Mark [Johnson] does a great job with his guys. They’re just finding themselves and they didn’t run a lot of stuff and certainly, we didn’t run anything. We never got Dok [Azubuike] involved the way we need to. Marcus [Garrett] played great and Ochai [Agbaji] made some good plays, and we were able to pull away.”

On a night when Kansas played without sophomore guard Devon Dotson and senior guard Isaiah Moss, three players, Agbaji (21), Marcus Garrett (15), and Silvio De Sousa (11) scored in double-figures for Kansas.

In all, Agbaji (21), Garrett (15), De Sousa (11), Christian Braun (8), Mitch Lightfoot (7), Jalen Wilson (6), Tristan Enaruna (6), Udoka Azubuike (5), David McCormack (4), and Michael Jankovich (3) scored against Fort Hays State.

Starting in place of Dotson at the point guard spot, Garrett, in 32 minutes of action, tallied 15 points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out five assists, and was credited with three steals.

Offensively, Garrett hit 5-of-10 field goals, 4-of-7 shots from behind the arc, and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Self, on Thursday night, was asked about the performance of Garrett.