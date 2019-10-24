Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 21 points to lead No. 3 KU past FHSU, 86-56
It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t memorable, but No. 3 Kansas eventually pulled away from Fort Hays State, 86-56 in the exhibition opener on Thursday night. Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 21 points, pulled down six rebounds and was credited with three steals in 27 minutes of action.
In all, Agbaji was 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-9 from behind the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.
Not long after the final buzzer sounded, Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked how he felt about how Kansas played?
“I don’t even know if there’s anything else to talk about,” said Self. “ I actually thought that we did pretty good. We were awful to start. I think we had four turnovers in the first four minutes, but I could be wrong. They were awful to start the second half. We challenged our bigs to really get out and defend the arc. They [Fort Hays State] came out and made nine straight points and three straight threes [pointers] and the bigs were guarding two of them. They [Fort Hays State] made eight threes and I think our bigs gave up seven of them.
“So, that’s stuff we can hopefully improve on or we’re just going to have to play guards. We were much better when we played four guards. I thought we did okay other than that. We got down 21-7 in those two segments and after that, we actually locked in and played decent. They’re [Fort Hays State] small. Mark [Johnson] does a great job with his guys. They’re just finding themselves and they didn’t run a lot of stuff and certainly, we didn’t run anything. We never got Dok [Azubuike] involved the way we need to. Marcus [Garrett] played great and Ochai [Agbaji] made some good plays, and we were able to pull away.”
On a night when Kansas played without sophomore guard Devon Dotson and senior guard Isaiah Moss, three players, Agbaji (21), Marcus Garrett (15), and Silvio De Sousa (11) scored in double-figures for Kansas.
In all, Agbaji (21), Garrett (15), De Sousa (11), Christian Braun (8), Mitch Lightfoot (7), Jalen Wilson (6), Tristan Enaruna (6), Udoka Azubuike (5), David McCormack (4), and Michael Jankovich (3) scored against Fort Hays State.
Starting in place of Dotson at the point guard spot, Garrett, in 32 minutes of action, tallied 15 points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out five assists, and was credited with three steals.
Offensively, Garrett hit 5-of-10 field goals, 4-of-7 shots from behind the arc, and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.
Self, on Thursday night, was asked about the performance of Garrett.
“He’s not going to make four threes every game but if you have to guard him, that’s going to open up a lot of stuff because he’s so good with the ball, driving downhill,” said Self. “The problem that we have offensively, that I’m sure people who watched us can see, that when you play two bigs and one of those bigs can’t stretch it, the floor gets pretty crowded. Especially the way they played because they just dared us to shoot it.
“We didn’t shoot it very well but we made enough. Marcus was key on that. Whenever they cut it to two in the second half to start, after a bad start, Marcus is the one who made the plays to get us right back in control. I was really pleased with him. Certainly, I think that him, Devon [Dotson] and Ochai [Agbaji] out there together could be kind of fun to watch.”
It would appear that KU’s freshmen class of Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson, and Tristan Enaruna should all play major minutes for Self and the Jayhawks this season. Against Fort Hays State, Braun, who started the second half, scored eight points, pulled down three rebounds, dished out three assists, and didn’t commit a single turnover in 24 minutes of action.
Braun, offensively, was 3-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from behind the arc.
Wilson, who started the game for Kansas, scored six points, pulled down three rebounds, and dished out two assists in 24 minutes of action. Overall, he shot 2-of-9 from the field, 1-of-4 from behind the arc and was 1-of-1 from the free-throw line.
Enaruna, in 20 minutes of action, scored six points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked one shot and was credited with one steal. For the game, he shot 2-of-9 from the field and was 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.
“I’d say not awful, not great,” said Self when asked about the play of his freshmen. “I thought they all did some great things. Christian [Braun] made a couple of shots and I thought that the ball moved pretty good with him, but he can defend much better. We defended under 10 terribly. When the shot clock got under 10 seconds, they scored at least probably 10 or 12 points. We can improve on that, I hope. I thought Tristan [Enaruna] did some good things, he’s just casual.
“He just plays at a very cool speed and he has to turn it up because he could be a terrific defender with his length. Jalen [Wilson] is aggressive. He made his first shot of the game and didn’t really get the chance to do much after that shooting the ball, but he had a lot of good looks. He’ll shoot it, there’s no doubt about that, he and Christian both. They will shoot it if they’re open. I thought they did fine.”
Kansas, before opening up the regular season against Duke in New York on November 5, will play one final tune-up game against Pittsburg State next Thursday night. Self is hopeful that both Dotson and Moss will be available to play against the Gorillas on Halloween night.
While dressed in street clothes on Thursday night, Dotson sat on KU’s bench without the boot he’d previously been wearing since injuring his ankle on Tuesday.
“We’re more concerned about Isaiah than Devon,” said Self. “I can’t imagine Devon not practicing by the end of the weekend. Structurally, he’ll be fine based on the MRI, the X-rays and the doctors. So, I can’t imagine him not practicing by the end of the weekend. We’re hopeful that Isaiah can get on the court by the end of the weekend, but probably in a limited capacity.
“Hopefully they’ll both be available to us full speed by next Thursday, but Isaiah would be the one we’re most concerned with.”