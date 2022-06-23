Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun land first-round picks in 2022 NBA Draft
Two former Kansas men's basketball guards, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, are heading to the NBA after both getting picked in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night in Brooklyn. The pair are the first two Jayhawks to be selected in the same draft since 2018 when Devonte Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk were both selected as second-round picks.
Agbaji, a leading force in Kansas' 2022 national title run, was selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a lottery pick. After Cleveland missed the playoffs during the 2021-22 campaign, Agbaji will join a franchise poised to perform well in the Eastern Conference next season behind guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.
During his fourth and final year at Kansas, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points per game (47.5% from FG) and shot 40.7% from behind the arc. Agbaji would scoop up NCAA Tournament and Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player and all-tourney team selection(s) and four Big 12 Player of the Week honors throughout his senior season.
Agbaji entered the draft after completing his senior season in Lawrence. The previous offseason, the Jayhawk had explored his potential in the NBA Draft but returned to Kansas for another season before the draft deadline.
"The process that he went through last year, in returning, helped him tremendously," Self said after Agbaji's decision to enter the 2022 NBA Draft. "It’s obviously time for Ochai to move on and what a great way to go out – being a Big 12 champion, a Big 12 Tournament champion, a first-team All-American, the MOP of the Final Four, and a national champion. I don’t believe anyone could have scripted a better ending to Ochai’s career at Kansas.”
Christian Braun headed to Denver
Turning heads across the 2022 NBA Draft board, former Jayhawk Christian Braun was selected 21st overall by the Denver Nuggets - nine spots ahead of Jonathan Givony's latest mock draft projection.
Braun led the Kansas offense throughout the entirety of its national title run, averaging 14.1 points per game (49.5% from FG) - seventh in the Big 12 - and hit 38.6% of his attempts from three-point range. He'd earn NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team and Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors, picking up five double-doubles throughout his final season, including his 12 points and 12 rebounds in the NCAA national championship game against North Carolina.
Joining a Denver Nuggets team full of potential, Braun's aggressive mindset will strongly accompany prominent names Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. Kansas head coach Bill Self shared his thoughts on the Nuggets selection shortly after Braun's selection on NBA on ESPN.