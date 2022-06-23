Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun land first-round picks in 2022 NBA Draft

Two former Kansas men's basketball guards, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, are heading to the NBA after both getting picked in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night in Brooklyn. The pair are the first two Jayhawks to be selected in the same draft since 2018 when Devonte Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk were both selected as second-round picks. Agbaji, a leading force in Kansas' 2022 national title run, was selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a lottery pick. After Cleveland missed the playoffs during the 2021-22 campaign, Agbaji will join a franchise poised to perform well in the Eastern Conference next season behind guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3QgMTR0aCBvdmVyYWxsIHBpY2sgaW4gQ2F2YWxpZXJz IGhpc3RvcnksIE9jaGFpIEFnYmFqaS48YnI+PGJyPldlbGNvbWUgdG8gQ2xl dmVsYW5kLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lvdW5nb2No P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB5b3VuZ29jaDwvYT4g4pyoIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pMGRuajh6QmlDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v aTBkbmo4ekJpQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDbGV2ZWxhbmQgQ2F2YWxpZXJz IChAY2F2cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYXZzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTQwMTQ1MjE1MzYwNzEyNzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

During his fourth and final year at Kansas, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points per game (47.5% from FG) and shot 40.7% from behind the arc. Agbaji would scoop up NCAA Tournament and Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player and all-tourney team selection(s) and four Big 12 Player of the Week honors throughout his senior season. Agbaji entered the draft after completing his senior season in Lawrence. The previous offseason, the Jayhawk had explored his potential in the NBA Draft but returned to Kansas for another season before the draft deadline. "The process that he went through last year, in returning, helped him tremendously," Self said after Agbaji's decision to enter the 2022 NBA Draft. "It’s obviously time for Ochai to move on and what a great way to go out – being a Big 12 champion, a Big 12 Tournament champion, a first-team All-American, the MOP of the Final Four, and a national champion. I don’t believe anyone could have scripted a better ending to Ochai’s career at Kansas.”

Christian Braun headed to Denver