Ochai Agbaji, Dajuan Harris talk close finish against Iowa State, and more

While it wasn’t the cleanest of wins for the Kansas program, it was an exciting finish with No. 15 Iowa State Tuesday night when sophomore Dajuan Harris laid in the winning basket with 0:07 left on the clock.

The Cyclones tightened up late, hitting a critical 2-point jumper forcing KU to find one last shot in crunch time. When the opportunity came, teammate Ochai Agbaji dished it off to Harris and he delivered for the Jayhawks.

Harris posted 12 points, going perfect (6-6) from the free-throw line despite giving up 4 of Kansas’ 16 turnovers on the evening.

“I haven’t hit a game-winner in so long,” Harris said with a smile.

“But when I saw Ochai (Agbaji) dribbling the ball, I thought he was going to take the last shot,” he added. “I saw him drive my way and it opened a little crease for me. I heard Coach (Self) say ‘get in the lane’, so I just drove it.”

Allowing Iowa State to come back after maintaining control for a majority of the second half, Agbaji says there’s going to be some review and resolutions to be made after nearly dropping the home test.

“Obviously we’re going to go back and watch the film of those last couple minutes,” Agbaji said. “(Coach Self) said we needed a game like that where the team does find a spark late, close the gap, and even take the lead.”

Agbaji led the away again for the Jayhawks, knocking down 4 three-pointers in his 22-point performance. The senior also grabbed a total of 7 rebounds off the glass.