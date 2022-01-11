Ochai Agbaji, Dajuan Harris talk close finish against Iowa State, and more
While it wasn’t the cleanest of wins for the Kansas program, it was an exciting finish with No. 15 Iowa State Tuesday night when sophomore Dajuan Harris laid in the winning basket with 0:07 left on the clock.
The Cyclones tightened up late, hitting a critical 2-point jumper forcing KU to find one last shot in crunch time. When the opportunity came, teammate Ochai Agbaji dished it off to Harris and he delivered for the Jayhawks.
Harris posted 12 points, going perfect (6-6) from the free-throw line despite giving up 4 of Kansas’ 16 turnovers on the evening.
“I haven’t hit a game-winner in so long,” Harris said with a smile.
“But when I saw Ochai (Agbaji) dribbling the ball, I thought he was going to take the last shot,” he added. “I saw him drive my way and it opened a little crease for me. I heard Coach (Self) say ‘get in the lane’, so I just drove it.”
Allowing Iowa State to come back after maintaining control for a majority of the second half, Agbaji says there’s going to be some review and resolutions to be made after nearly dropping the home test.
“Obviously we’re going to go back and watch the film of those last couple minutes,” Agbaji said. “(Coach Self) said we needed a game like that where the team does find a spark late, close the gap, and even take the lead.”
Agbaji led the away again for the Jayhawks, knocking down 4 three-pointers in his 22-point performance. The senior also grabbed a total of 7 rebounds off the glass.
KJ Adams getting the start
Welcoming KJ Adams into the starting lineup to replace Remy Martin (knee), Agbaji commented on the experience of playing alongside Adams on the freshman’s big night off the bench.
“It was really special,” Agbaji said. “Seeing him get the start, play those minutes (10), and bring energy right from the jump. I thought he did really well because it’s the freshman coming in, starting in the third conference game of the season. There’s a lot going on and maybe too fast, but he handled it well.”
In addition to Martin’s absence, freshman Zach Clemence did not suit up (foot) for the Iowa State matchup either. With roster changes hitting the Jayhawks early in the Big 12 schedule, Agbaji says it’s important for everyone to stay ready.
“Next man up,” Agbaji said. “You saw Bobby (Pettiford) come back from injury and he just started playing his first game in a month or so. He handled it well and he did really good too.”
Weighing in on the roster conversation, Harris believes this Kansas team can be successful in conference with the depth available on the bench.
“We got a lot of depth on this team,” Harris said. “Whoever comes in, I feel like they have a good chance of playing good or winning the game.”