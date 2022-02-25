Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Coleman-Lands preview Baylor road trip

Saturday's road trip to take on No. 10 Baylor will be the next big step in No. 5 Kansas' (22-4, 12-2 Big 12) quest towards a Big 12 title.

Fresh off their triple-digit scoring performance with Kansas State, the Jayhawks are looking to sweep another conference foe in regular-season play.

The Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) are welcoming the Jayhawks in Waco, Texas after edging past Oklahoma State on the road to win two-in-a-row after a rough loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 16.

In a position to potentially secure at least a share of the conference title in the final stretch of the season, Kansas can expect to be tested Saturday night.

Bears junior Adam Flagler was held to 16 points inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 5, but he's still a force to be reckoned with, according to super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands.

"I know Flagler pretty well," Coleman-Lands said. "He great without the ball and he's always shot ready. And that's something you must be mindful of (with Baylor) is don't even try to let guys like that get shots off. Especially initially because that's how they get going."

And the Ferrell Center isn't an easy spot to play in either. Senior Ochai Agbaji fully expects Baylor to bring the noise in numbers this weekend, having witnessed their home-court advantage in the past.

"It turned it up," Agbaji said. "Just even the buzz before when we're warming up and they're on the sideline over there talking. We had that (against) Kentucky too, but it's just that game-day buzz that you get. But at the end of the day, it's still basketball. We have our game plan; they have their game plan."

Agbaji added that Kansas' energy will be high going into the Baylor matchup.

"From the beginning of the season, we've always wanted it," Agbaji said. "This season more than any, that energy and that buzz that we have, (is) just fueling us and our momentum as we carry on to these last conference games and into the Big 12 tournament and into March Madness too."