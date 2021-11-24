Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Coleman-Lands ready for Orlando road trip

Kansas has another test on the horizon at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, as Bill Self continues to gather what he can from his group before capping off the month of November.

Following the Champions Classic in New York, Ochai Agbaji has emerged as one of Self’s key contributors. The senior averages 26.3 points per game, singling him out as the nation’s leading scorer.

“I think my whole mental space has changed since stepping into the role of being a leader for this team,” Agbaji said.

“It’s really crazy to see the grand scheme of things,” he added. “From coming here my freshman year and changing roles and how I played from year to year. But this team I have now, they have the most respect for me and the most respect for them too.”

Passing on the NBA Draft for an additional year in Lawrence, Agbaji says his direction has changed since taking on combined experience first-hand.

“I think just being assertive, that was the number one thing,” Agbaji said. “That’s kind of been on repeat in my head since that moment I got told that.”

Agbaji’s looking to bring back some hardware from Orlando. He’s emphasized the importance of what it means to compete and prove where the group is early in the year.

“This is when the lights are gonna be on,” Agbaji said. “We came here to win trophies, win championships, compete for championships, whether it’s an entering game, or North Texas, or Alabama. It’s just having that mindset every single day.”