Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Coleman-Lands ready for Orlando road trip
Kansas has another test on the horizon at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, as Bill Self continues to gather what he can from his group before capping off the month of November.
Following the Champions Classic in New York, Ochai Agbaji has emerged as one of Self’s key contributors. The senior averages 26.3 points per game, singling him out as the nation’s leading scorer.
“I think my whole mental space has changed since stepping into the role of being a leader for this team,” Agbaji said.
“It’s really crazy to see the grand scheme of things,” he added. “From coming here my freshman year and changing roles and how I played from year to year. But this team I have now, they have the most respect for me and the most respect for them too.”
Passing on the NBA Draft for an additional year in Lawrence, Agbaji says his direction has changed since taking on combined experience first-hand.
“I think just being assertive, that was the number one thing,” Agbaji said. “That’s kind of been on repeat in my head since that moment I got told that.”
Agbaji’s looking to bring back some hardware from Orlando. He’s emphasized the importance of what it means to compete and prove where the group is early in the year.
“This is when the lights are gonna be on,” Agbaji said. “We came here to win trophies, win championships, compete for championships, whether it’s an entering game, or North Texas, or Alabama. It’s just having that mindset every single day.”
Jalen Coleman-Lands is making progress on his toe
Iowa State transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands will continue to make a full recovery over Thanksgiving in Orlando. The super-senior has been battling a toe injury since fall camp.
Coleman-Lands has played with the injury through the regular season schedule so far, recording 22 points during 37 minutes on the floor vs. Michigan State, Tarleton State, and Stony Brook.
“It’s getting better,” Coleman-Lands said. “It’s gradually getting better each day. I’m doing my part by trying to get my (physical training) in before and treatment afterward.”
Making the trip, the veteran guard is excited to have the opportunity of playing at this kind of event and hopes it feeds the momentum heading into December.
“I think being able to have these experiences where we’re seeing it for ourselves and being a part of it only keeps adding fuel to the fire,” Coleman-Lands said.
Getting the first chance to play in-game with Jalen Wilson, Coleman-Lands is thrilled to welcome his teammate back to the floor after a three-game suspension handed out before the regular season.
“Him coming back is going to be great for us,” Coleman-Lands said.
“I think it gives us a better chance at winning the national championship,” he added. “Even playing in practice, I know what (Wilson) can bring, it’s unique. His ability with his size to kind of push the ball and transition, he’s gonna be a tremendous help.”