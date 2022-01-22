Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson talk last-second win over Kansas State

It may have been the quietest 29-point performance of Ochai Agbaji’s career, but in the end, it saw the senior burying a pair of game-clinching free throws to pull Kansas out of Manhattan, KS with its 202nd all-time win over the Wildcats. Second-half contributions from both Agbaji and teammate Jalen Wilson helped push Kansas over the hump late, as the pair posted double-digits in the final 20:00. Agbaji said the team returned to the floor ready to work their way out of a hole. “We kept saying it was a long game, even in the first half,” Agbaji said. “Things weren’t looking good for us then. But we came into the locker room with spirits still high, positive, just ready to go out and keep chipping away at their lead.” Under pressure from rowdy Bramlage Coliseum, the Jayhawks walked into the arguably most volatile environment this season with state bragging rights on the line. Wilson, a redshirt sophomore, talked about how much of an impact the noise had on their performance and what it’s like competing in such an intense space. “With a crowd like that, everything seems like it's against us,” Wilson said. “But you got to come together even more and know what we do best and not try to make any 16-point plays as we say. It’s one possession at a time on offense and defense and just sticking together.”

Coming through late

In the final 1:00, it seemed Kansas had a thin chance at pulling out the victory. But a block from junior Christian Braun set up a critical basket from Agbaji to push the Jayhawks out front with 0:08 before grabbing a defensive rebound to secure the win. “It was originally supposed to be like a kind of lob to the basket,” Agbaji said. “But David had caught it and passed it to me. Then I just kinda drove the baseline really quick first step, just unconsciously going up there and finishing through.” Taking control in the final seconds handed Kansas State a tough loss after the Wildcats outscored KU from the perimeter all day long (KSU 10-26; KU 5-21). Buried by Nijel Pack’s 35 points (8-12 3FG), Wilson said they knew coming in Kansas State was going to leave everything on the court. “It was going to be a grind,” Wilson said. “We know that whatever the record is, whenever we come over here, it’s going to be hard. They’re going to play their hearts out, this is the game they have circled for a whole year.”

Kansas' defense tightened up at the last second. (Scott Sewell/USA Today Sports)

The win means a lot to Kansas