Ochai Agbaji: "Last year it sucked getting out in the second round."

New Orleans – Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, arrived at the JW Marriott Hotel off Canal St., on Wednesday night to begin preparing for Saturday night's Final Four showdown against Villanova.

After spending a little time out on the town on Wednesday night, which included a Cajun-style dinner as a team, Bill Self and the Jayhawks were back to work on Thursday. With a showdown against Villanova looming at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday night, Self and several of his players took part in media day on Thursday afternoon.

“We're obviously very excited to be in New Orleans,” said Self. “We were actually here ten years ago and had a great time. I'm proud to have my team here representing our university.”

For Kansas, its journey to New Orleans, La., site of this year’s Final Four, began in Fort Worth, Texas on March 17. The Jayhawks began their tournament run by defeating Texas Southern, 83-56 at Dickies Arena.

On March 19, Kansas advanced to the Sweet 16 by defeating Creighton, 79-72.

Last week in Chicago, Kansas, the only remaining No. 1 seed left standing, defeated Providence, 66-61, and, two days later, advanced to the Final Four by defeating Miami, 76-50.

A season ago, Kansas was bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by USC, 85-51. Self’s squad trailed, 40-21 at the half and never made a run at the Trojans after intermission.

At the conclusion of the season, Marcus Garrett (graduation), Bryce Thompson (transfer), Tyon Grant-Foster (transfer), Latrell Jossell (transfer), Tristan Enaruna (transfer), and Gethro Muscadin (transfer) all moved on from the program.

In return, Self added Bobby Pettiford (HS), Joseph Yesufu (transfer), Kyle Cuffe, Jr. (HS), Remy Martin (transfer), Zach Clemence (HS), KJ Adams, Jr. (HS), Cam Martin (transfer), and Jalen Coleman-Lands (transfer) to the roster.

Kansas, a year removed from an embarrassing exit in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, is just two wins away from capturing its second National Championship under Self.

Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot, on Thursday afternoon, talked about the emotions of returning to the Final Four and what it means to be here now.

“Last year it was really, it sucked getting out in the second round,” said Agbaji. “And obviously we watched other teams make their runs that year and paid a little bit more attention than we did the following years.

“But we knew what it took,” he added. “We knew it took taking it game by game and really focusing in on every single game, every single possession, and not taking anything for granted.”

Lightfoot, who is appearing in his second Final Four, said, as a team, Kansas knew what it needed to do to be successful moving forward.

“Like he said, bowing out in the first weekend kind of sucks,” said Lightfoot. “We knew what we had to do to come out and be successful. I think Ochai said in the locker room after that loss, remember this feeling. Use that as the fuel for you to go forward and for this next year for the guys coming back. And I think we can say we did that.”

Lightfoot, without question, has played a major role in helping Kansas advance to its 16th Final Four. As KU fans are well aware, Lightfoot doesn’t produce the flashiest of numbers, but his role as a leader and his ability to make key plays at different times this season is something that simply can’t be replaced.

“I don't know if Mitch would love playing basketball a seventh or eighth year, but he would love playing it at Kansas,” said Self. “He just loves the school so much. He's so popular on campus. I don't know that we've had many, if any, that would feel the same way about his school that he does. So, it's been a treat to watch him grow up.

“You think about how the senior year was taken away from so many last year in so many ways, and then you have the NCAA giving these kids an opportunity to get an additional year and to think that he has an opportunity to go out this way as opposed to the way it could have been, I think, is very rewarding for him, and I know there's a lot of other student-athletes out there that get the same opportunity,” he added.