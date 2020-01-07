Before leaving for Ames, Iowa later today, Ochai Agbaji, standing outside the University of Kansas men’s locker room, talked about Wednesday’s showdown against Iowa State.

“I agree with that,” said Ochai Agbaji when asked his response to Bill Self saying, that in-order for Kansas to have a special season, he, Christian Braun, and Isaiah Moss need to shoot from the perimeter. “You know, between us three, every night we’ve just got to be productive. Not so much just shooting it, but playing better.

“Really, it's just how we’re playing game by game.”

Kansas (11-2; 1-0), since losing to Duke back on November 5, has rattled off victoires over UNCG, Monmouth, East Tennessee State, Chaminade, BYU, Dayton, Colorado, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Stanford, and West Virginia.

The Jayhawks, since winning the Maui Invitation, have suffered just one defeat, a heartbreaking loss at Villanova and are in the midst of a two-game winning streak.

Kansas will look to make it three-straight when the Jayhawks face a struggling Iowa State team that enters the contest with an overall record of just 7-6.

“Coach (Self) hasn’t said much about it,” said Agbaji. “The guys that have played there, on our squad, know how it’s going to be. We know how turned up it is, and even when they are on break, which I’m pretty sure they are, but it should be a good game and good atmosphere.

“Yes, it’s always fun to see our fans there, too, which but a majority will be Iowa State fans. It’s always fun to get energy from road teams.”

Agbaji will make his debut inside Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday night as the third leading scorer on this Kansas team. Currently, he’s averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He’s connected on 45.7 percent of his shots from the field and 37.9 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

Despite ISU’s struggles this season, Agbaji knows how important it will be for he and his teammates to get off to a quick start inside Hilton.

“Just setting the tone for the game, really,” he said. “That’s how I see it. Getting out to a jump on the other team and not letting them have any breathing room early.”

Individually, at least when it comes to his ability to impact the game on the offensive end of the court, Agbaji admitted that he’s got much more to offer this season.

As far a grade so far this season? Agbaji was honest when grading his performance to date.

“I’d say like a “C”,” he said. “I know that I can do better. I know that I can be a lot more aggressive, but I feel like, sometimes I play into the flow of the game and not really try to force anything.

“That’s kind of when I become passive. My teammates and all of that, they are confident in me making plays, aggressively, offensively, so I’m just going to stick with that. Just that mental part, really (is holding me back). I try not to do too much, really, but trying to play my role.”

Agbaji, at this stage of this season, isn’t worried about his game on the offensive side of the court. He knows that it’s only a matter of time before everything comes together on both ends.

“Yes, eventually it’s going to come together,” he said. “I’m not really worried about that. It’s kind of cliché’, but defense wins games is how I see it. If we can stop the other team from scoring, we can be successful.”