Ochai Agbaji Named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been named the co-Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday, marking the fourth time this season Agbaji has earned the weekly accolade. Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington was also named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.

Agbaji averaged 21.5 points and was 13-for-14 from the line in two wins for Kansas last week. In the 76-62 victory versus Oklahoma State, the Kansas City, Missouri, senior guard led all scorers with 20 points, which included a career-high nine free throws in going 9-for-10 from the line. Agbaji also had four assists and a game-high three steals versus the Cowboys.

In the road 71-58 win at West Virginia, Agbaji once again led all scorers with 23 points, including 3-for-6 from three-point range and 4-for-4 free throws. In the WVU contest, Agbaji passed the 1,400 career points scoring mark, currently at 1,421 points. He has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season.

This is the sixth Big 12 weekly honor for a Jayhawk this season. Agbaji has been named Big 12 Player of the Week four times (Nov. 15, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Feb. 21), while junior guard Christian Braun (Dec. 6) and redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson (Feb. 14) have earned the honor once.

No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2) will host Kansas State (14-12, 6-8) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The game will be televised on ESPN.