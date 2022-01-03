Ochai Agbaji previews Oklahoma State, ready for first Big 12 test

Diving into the conference schedule after a string of cancellations, No. 6 Kansas will tipoff Big 12 play at Oklahoma State Tuesday evening. The Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) head into the week fresh off its seventh win in a row after handling George Mason late for a 76-67 win at home. The Cowboys (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) return to the hardwood after coming up short to No. 14 Houston this past weekend and will be looking to get back in the win column. KU senior Ochai Agbaji is preparing for a solid fight from the OSU program. “It’s always kind of a rough game,” Agbaji said. “They’re always amped to play this game.” “It means a lot to Coach (Self) too,” he added. “The past years, we’ve been successful there once and lost the other two times. It’s definitely going to be a good challenge. A good road test to start of the Big 12.” Agbaji had a considerably tame performance against George Mason, posting 11 points during 36 minutes, but he was glad to watch his teammates rise to the occasion and get the job done right. “All those shots I had I thought were good looks,” Agbaji said with a smile. “I thought I wasn’t playing that bad, but shots weren’t falling. But other guys stepped up so that’s always good to see.”

Ochai Agbaji is ready to jump into the Big 12 schedule. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

Sizing up Issac Likekele and former teammate Bryce Thompson

Probable matchup Issac Likekele will test Agbaji’s defense Tuesday. And it won’t be the first time the pair have met either. Agbaji knows just how much of an impact a player like Likekele can have on both ends of the floor. “He’s a really different player in the aspect of creating plays for others,” Agbaji said. “He’s not really one to look to score, but he can still get his if he wants. He’s still a really dangerous player in the game of their offense (and) defense because he’s a really good defender too.” Former Jayhawk Bryce Thomson will be another intriguing name for Kansas to keep an eye on. The young, quick guard has started 7 of 10 games with OSU so far this year after showing strong flashes in Lawrence last season. Looking forward to competing against Thompson, Agbaji says it’s always a unique experience going up against familiar faces. “It’s going to be exciting,” Agbaji said. “We played Latrell (Jossell) earlier. Now we have Bryce and you have Tristan (Enaruna) next Tuesday. It’s going to be fun playing against those guys. It’s not bad blood or anything, but it’s just exciting to see former Jayhawks, former teammates and going against them, trying to get the best of it.”

Shifting towards the Big 12 mentality