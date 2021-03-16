Ochai Agbaji ready for the Madness of March to return
The month of January couldn’t have gone much worse for Kansas (20-8; 12-6). The Jayhawks limped to a 3-5 record and just couldn’t seem to get back on track. In all, Kansas lost at home to No. 8/9 T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news