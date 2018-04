Ochai Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound shooting guard from Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Mo., verbally committed to Kansas on February 8 and signed a National Letter-of-Intent during the late signing period.

Now, Agbaji is looking forward to taking an official visit to Kansas. When will the visit take place and when does he plan to make the move to Lawrence?

