It is a good sign when the KU offense saw its lowest point of the season at 31 still result in a road win as they moved to 3-0. Once again Devin Neal came up with a big game and his biggest contribution was a long pass reception that set up a key score. Jalon Daniels said the offense found their rhythm in the second half and they will look to make improvements before the BYU game.

Devin Neal does it all

Devin Neal scored three rushing touchdowns to go along with his 89 yards on 17 attempts. He even set one of his touchdowns up with a 59-yard reception. The play was big because Nevada had just tied the game 17-17 before the two play drive. “I mean that was just a play call," Neal said. “We worked on it a lot, we executed it perfectly and just then play take over from there. So it was definitely important for us to gain momentum in that aspect with at that point being a back and forth game. So it was really big.” Neal continues to makes plays several ways. Whether he’s running the ball, catching it or pass-blocking, he found a way to get it all done versus Nevada. “Coach [Kotelnicki] likes to put me in a lot of different positions,” Neal said. “In the slot, a lot of motions, a lot of shifts and that was big for me and I think I took a big step in pass blocking tonight as well. So doing what I need to do. Do what I need to do to protect JD to let him get that ball out and just do what I can for the team. Neal will have a lot to recover from, especially as the team flew home and started preparation for BYU all on Sunday. “I'm with the trainers all morning, eat good breakfast, eating good food is the key, honestly,” Neal said. “Just getting back that nutrients through your body. We're going to fly back and go to practice, look at the film after that, do more treatment. Just stand in the training room all week this week, cold tub, hot tub, just little contrast and stuff like that.”



Neal had a good carrying the ball but his biggest play came on a pass from Daniels

Daniels continues to put up efficient numbers

On the surface, it might not seem like Jalon Daniels was playing his best game against Nevada. But he still managed to throw for 298 yards on 21-of-27 passing. While he did not record a passing touchdown, he still was happy with the execution from him and his teammates. “I feel like that just goes into being able to make plays,” Daniels said. “I feel like whatever play is called we're going to be able to go out there and execute it. So, it just goes in with the confidence that Coach K has, Coach Leipold has in us as the offense to go out there and execute whatever play is called.” Even when it seemed like Nevada was going to give the Jayhawks a run for their money throughout various moments in the second half, Daniels and the offense kept their composure and executed when they needed to. “I feel like we played our game,” Daniels said. “I feel like we stayed within ourselves and I feel like it showed in the second half where we got back in the rhythm that our offense is going to be able to stay on pace with whatever we do.” Neal, who responded well to Nevada scores numerous times, also felt good about how the Jayhawk offense responded when the pressure ramped up. “I think we just came here right over there at halftime with the mindset that we were good,” Neal said. “Staying even keel with our emotions not staying too high and being flustered, but we just had to get back and check with Coach K with our coaches and we go back up there and do what we do best to execute.”

Looking to clean up some of the little things on offense