Offense comes up with big plays, looking to improve for BYU
It is a good sign when the KU offense saw its lowest point of the season at 31 still result in a road win as they moved to 3-0.
Once again Devin Neal came up with a big game and his biggest contribution was a long pass reception that set up a key score. Jalon Daniels said the offense found their rhythm in the second half and they will look to make improvements before the BYU game.
Devin Neal does it all
Devin Neal scored three rushing touchdowns to go along with his 89 yards on 17 attempts. He even set one of his touchdowns up with a 59-yard reception. The play was big because Nevada had just tied the game 17-17 before the two play drive.
“I mean that was just a play call," Neal said. “We worked on it a lot, we executed it perfectly and just then play take over from there. So it was definitely important for us to gain momentum in that aspect with at that point being a back and forth game. So it was really big.”
Neal continues to makes plays several ways. Whether he’s running the ball, catching it or pass-blocking, he found a way to get it all done versus Nevada.
“Coach [Kotelnicki] likes to put me in a lot of different positions,” Neal said. “In the slot, a lot of motions, a lot of shifts and that was big for me and I think I took a big step in pass blocking tonight as well. So doing what I need to do. Do what I need to do to protect JD to let him get that ball out and just do what I can for the team.
Neal will have a lot to recover from, especially as the team flew home and started preparation for BYU all on Sunday.
“I'm with the trainers all morning, eat good breakfast, eating good food is the key, honestly,” Neal said. “Just getting back that nutrients through your body. We're going to fly back and go to practice, look at the film after that, do more treatment. Just stand in the training room all week this week, cold tub, hot tub, just little contrast and stuff like that.”
Daniels continues to put up efficient numbers
On the surface, it might not seem like Jalon Daniels was playing his best game against Nevada. But he still managed to throw for 298 yards on 21-of-27 passing. While he did not record a passing touchdown, he still was happy with the execution from him and his teammates.
“I feel like that just goes into being able to make plays,” Daniels said. “I feel like whatever play is called we're going to be able to go out there and execute it. So, it just goes in with the confidence that Coach K has, Coach Leipold has in us as the offense to go out there and execute whatever play is called.”
Even when it seemed like Nevada was going to give the Jayhawks a run for their money throughout various moments in the second half, Daniels and the offense kept their composure and executed when they needed to.
“I feel like we played our game,” Daniels said. “I feel like we stayed within ourselves and I feel like it showed in the second half where we got back in the rhythm that our offense is going to be able to stay on pace with whatever we do.”
Neal, who responded well to Nevada scores numerous times, also felt good about how the Jayhawk offense responded when the pressure ramped up.
“I think we just came here right over there at halftime with the mindset that we were good,” Neal said. “Staying even keel with our emotions not staying too high and being flustered, but we just had to get back and check with Coach K with our coaches and we go back up there and do what we do best to execute.”
Looking to clean up some of the little things on offense
After the game the players were happy to get out with a road but not satisfied with some of the mistakes they made along the way.
“Yeah, I mean it happened early during the season,” Daniels said. “So, we've been there before so hopefully that time doesn't come again this season, but when it does we'll be able to say that we've been there before and we'll be able to execute like we've been there before.”
Neal is looking forward to a week of practice where they’ll get to touch some things up.
“Great teams win ugly games,” Neal said. “This is definitely an ugly game, but we just got to get back to the drawing board, clean up what we messed up on, self-inflicted wounds, penalties, offensive side there's a lot of penalties, a lot of miss execution. But like I said, get back on the drawing board and look forward to playing a really good BYU team.”
Daniels also called the win ugly. After a game in which the Jayhawks committed seven untimely penalties that cost them 53 yards, he was glad that they still came away with the win.
“I mean it was an ugly win,” Daniels said. “At the end of the day, we were able to grab that win and be able to put it in the win column so, we're not going to complain about another win in the win column.”