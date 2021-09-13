Offense, defense take away positives from Coastal Carolina

Jason Bean has settled into the starting role after the first two games, where he pulled away in the final week of competition during the preseason. Against Coastal Carolina he ran for 102 yards, which was the first time a KU quarterback has gone above the century mark in a game since 2002. “I think that's just a part of my game,” Bean said of his running. “Speed kind of helps a little bit, you know, breaking those long runs. I think the speed helps a little bit, but I think that was just a part of my game.” Bean scored twice on running plays of 34 and 46 yards away, but he could not take all of the credit. “Those two runs are on the other 10 guys on the field,” Bean said. “I'm just the one that just happened to be carrying the ball. You know, like I said, it's all on them, and then when I went to the sideline, I let them know that too. That's all on them. “I was really proud of the way the whole team played. There's a few we made but nothing that we cannot fix. So, I'm excited to come in this weekend and fix those mistakes.”

Offense saw improvements in week two

The offense showed progress compared to week one against South Dakota. They gained over 400 yards against a better defense on the road. Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter could tell there was improvement in a week, but it needs to continue as the schedule gets more difficult. “I felt like we moved the ball a little bit more,” Lassiter said. “I feel like we weren't finishing the drive like we were supposed to, but we extended drives. We got down to the red zone a little bit, we just got to finish plays, special teams got to play better. And we just all got to improve in every aspect of the game.” Bean said there were mistakes against Coastal Carolina, but nothing that can’t be corrected. “I'm just overall just proud of this team, the way we fought,” Bean said. “We stayed in it the whole game. There's a couple of mistakes, like I said, but nothing that we cannot fix.” It was the first road game in front of a Coast Carolina record crowd and the Jayhawks wanted to start fast. After Borcila put Kansas up 3-0, Coastal answered with a touchdown. KU came right back with one of their own on a 2-yard run by Devin Neal. Lassiter was asked what the key was to a good start. “Limiting the mistakes, playing fast and starting fast was our main game,” he said. “So, we just got to keep doing that every week.”

Little things to clean up on defense