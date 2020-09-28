JayhawkSlant - Offense looking to break more big plays

“I'd like to give him a few more touches, to be honest with you, the idea there's only one of them get it around regularly to the other spots,” Miles said. “We like some of the other options that we have to get the ball to them. But keeping Pooka fresh is also a key piece.”

Through two games Williams and Velton Gardner have both carried the ball 25 times. Miles was asked about getting the ball to Pooka more.

Through two games the Kansas offense hasn’t produced many explosive plays. They are looking for bigger plays from the wide receivers and there is a threat every time Pooka Williams touches the ball.

Conversation also centered around the offensive line blocking better to open up holes. Miles said it takes more than just the line to help spring big plays.

“It's not necessarily the offensive line, but it's somebody has got to, whether it would be a tight end or receiver, would have to carry some downfield blocking so that the explosiveness could have an opportunity to have some room to press,” he said.

The Jayhawks were counting on getting Stephon Robinson back to make big plays, but his time was inconsistent. After missing the Coastal Carolina game Robinson appeared to get injured during the Baylor game. He was only targeted twice and played just 14 snaps.

“I think he got a little nicked, nothing serious thank goodness,” Miles said. “We do not want him to leave the field. But there is also an issue there with keeping him fresh and his legs ready to play so that he can step onto the field and do some of those things that we've seen so many times from Steph.”

Another big-play threat is Andrew Parchment, who only has 68 yards receiving through three games. Miles expects his production to increase.

“I don't think that there's anything keeping him back,” Miles said of Parchment. “I think that as the season matures, I think his catches will be up and his big plays would be up as well. So that's kind of how I see that.”