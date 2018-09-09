Offensive Grades: Central Michigan game
Here are the offensive grades of the players from the Central Michigan game based on playing a minimum of 15 snaps.
|Player
|Final PFF Off. grade
|Snaps Played
|
Pooka Williams- RB
|
86.2
|
33
|
Steven Sims- WR
|
76.2
|
54
|
Kerr Johnson- WR
|
68.2
|
50
|
Peyton Bender- QB
|
65.8
|
51
|
Dom Williams- RB
|
63.4
|
19
|
Miles Kendrick- QB
|
62.1
|
19
|
Chris Hughes- G
|
61.5
|
28
|
Alex Fontana- G
|
60.6
|
30
|
Kevin Feder- T
|
59.7
|
70
|
Ryan Schadler- WR
|
57.5
|
16
|
Kwamie Lassiter- WR
|
57.3
|
32
|
Dwayne Wallace- G
|
57.1
|
48
|
Khalil Herbert- RB
|
57.0
|
23
|
Daylon Charlot- WR
|
56.1
|
22
|
Stephon Robinson- WR
|
54.0
|
36
|
Andru Tovi- C/G
|
51.7
|
46
|
Evan Fairs- WR
|
50.0
|
33
|
Api Mane- G
|
44.9
|
30
|
Hakeem Adeniji- T
|
42.5
|
70
Obviously it isn't a surprise that Pooka Williams comes in at the highest grade. His 125 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns will look good on any grade card.
One of the biggest takeaways are the snaps on the offensive line. In week one the starting unit went the distance on the offensive line playing every snap. This week A.J. Ricker had a rotation. Beaty said after the game the plan was to get more players involved.
Another key stat to note the increased snaps for Daylon Charlot at wide receiver. The transfer from Alabama hasn't played much and this was his most action since joining the team.
We will have much more in numbers and breakdowns from the Central Michigan game.
The Grading System: A PFF analyst will grade every play. A second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.