Here are the offensive grades of the players from the Central Michigan game based on playing a minimum of 15 snaps.

Obviously it isn't a surprise that Pooka Williams comes in at the highest grade. His 125 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns will look good on any grade card.

One of the biggest takeaways are the snaps on the offensive line. In week one the starting unit went the distance on the offensive line playing every snap. This week A.J. Ricker had a rotation. Beaty said after the game the plan was to get more players involved.

Another key stat to note the increased snaps for Daylon Charlot at wide receiver. The transfer from Alabama hasn't played much and this was his most action since joining the team.

We will have much more in numbers and breakdowns from the Central Michigan game.