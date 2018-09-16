Offensive Grades: Rutgers game
Here are the PFF offensive grades of the players from the Rutgers game based on playing a minimum of 15 snaps.
|Player
|Final PFF Rutgers grade
|Total snaps played
|
Pooka Williams- RB
|
91.3
|
37
|
Miles Kendrick- QB
|
76.9
|
40
|
Caperton Humphrey- FB
|
72.3
|
16
|
Takulve Williams- WR
|
72.2
|
15
|
Jeremiah Booker- WR
|
69.6
|
38
|
Dwayne Wallace- OL
|
62.8
|
35
|
Chris Hughes- OL
|
62.1
|
34
|
Dom Williams- RB
|
61.1
|
19
|
Steven Sims- WR
|
60.6
|
44
|
Stephon Robinson- WR
|
59.7
|
35
|
Antione Frazier- OL
|
59.5
|
22
|
Kerr Johnson- WR
|
59.1
|
40
|
Alex Fontana- C
|
58.2
|
41
|
Kevin Feder- OL
|
57.2
|
54
|
Daylon Charlot- WR
|
57.1
|
16
|
Api Mane- OL
|
55.1
|
31
|
Evan Fairs- WR
|
54.5
|
28
|
Malik Clark- OL
|
54.0
|
38
|
Hakeem Adeniji- OL
|
52.5
|
59
|
Peyton Bender- QB
|
51.4
|
23
|
Ryan Schadler- RB
|
45.5
|
21
We set 15 snaps as the minimum to get mentioned in the final PFF grades. But it must be noted that Khalil Herbert had the highest score of all offensive players with a 91.3. However, he only played 12 snaps so was not on the list.
This is the second straight week Pooka Williams has been atop the grades for players over 15 snaps.
The Grading System: A PFF analyst will grade every play. A second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.