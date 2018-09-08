The one unit that had a spotlight on them going into the Nicholls State game was the offensive line. The Kansas staff revamped much of it in the off-season and three transfers won the starting job in the opening week.

The first game wasn’t what the group hoped for. They didn’t protect quarterback Peyton Bender who was pressured often and sacked six times.

“We just have to settle down and a lot of the mistakes that we made on Saturday were correctable things,” starting left tackle Hakeem Adeniji told Jayhawk Slant. “Obviously being the first game with new players we need to come together and communicate. We know we are fine we just need to work hard and take care of details.”

Once the players had a chance to watch the game film the offensive line knows their performance could have produced a different outcome against Nicholls State.

“Guys are motivated and at the same time frustrated to lose a game like that,” Adeniji said. “We felt like we should’ve won. We made a lot of mistakes and those are on us. They are simple and correctable things. We’re optimistic we can go out there and correct those things.”

For players like Alex Fontana, Dwayne Wallace, and Kevin Feder it was a different experience getting on the field for game action. Fontana and Wallace haven’t played since 2016 and Feder didn’t have a start at Ohio State.

“I haven’t played in over a year,” Wallace said. “I don’t feel like I have lost that much but it is different trying to get back into it. Like I said I just need to stay with my technique. I had an okay game but it wasn’t my best performance. I can do better.”

The right side of the line were newcomers to the team this summer. Now that the first game is out of the way they are hoping to mesh better and learn each other’s playing styles.

“I feel like we need a little bit more time before we jell and come together,” Wallace said. “I feel like it’s coming together for some of us who came in late. That isn’t an excuse and the last game taught us a lot. We can take a lot of things and learn from it.

“It was good being out there with them and getting a feel for how everybody plays. Everybody has different blocking styles. Now we have a feel for each other and moving forward we should be able to adjust faster.”