The last couple months have been very productive for Nick Broeker. The offensive lineman from Sacred Heart Griffin in Illinois has been getting his fair share of college visits in the book.

He has taken over 20 visits and last week picked up two more offers from Big 10 schools Purdue and Indiana. One of the schools he visited was Kansas where there is a family connection.

“It went very well and I enjoyed it,” Broeker said of Kansas. “It was fun to see the facilities and meet with the staff in person.”

Broeker, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, spent a lot of his visit around the Jayhawks offensive line coach A.J. Ricker. There was a meeting with head coach David Beaty mixed in during the visit.

“I spent a lot of my time with Coach Ricker,” Broeker said. “I also had time with Coach Beaty. Tyler Olker gave us a full tour. He was with us basically the whole time. I liked coach Ricker’s style and his interaction with his players and how he teaches technique.”

The family connection goes back to his mother Missy, who attended college at Kansas. She made the visit and got to see campus again. Broeker said his God-brother Robbie Cameron also made the visit who he described as a long-time KU fan.

As the college visits and offers begin to stack up Broeker doesn’t have a deadline set for making a decision, but does know what he is looking for when that time comes.

“It comes down to a good education and a place that feels like home with or without football,” Broeker said. “I want a good coaching staff that I can always trust.”