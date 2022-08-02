Offseason workouts, community service fueling Sam Burt at fall camp

Lead defensive lineman Sam Burt exited the picture for Kansas in Week 1 last season after sustaining an arm injury early against South Dakota. Burt appeared just one more time that year – in Week 9 vs. Kansas State.

Burt, who was listed as a super-senior last year, was expected to be one of the few faces easing the transition in year one under head coach Lance Leipold. But the injury forced Burt out of the picture for the Jayhawks’ remaining three games.

Soon after, it emerged that Burt still had a redshirt season available – presenting a rare opportunity to return to Kansas next season. Watching Leipold direct the final three weeks of the 2021 schedule with great contention, Burt knew his decision to return was the right call.

“I was very frustrated, I think that’s pretty natural,” Burt said. “Because of my faith, I just knew that there was a bigger plan in store, and I would learn something from it.”

Burt credited Leipold for bringing a level of continuity to the program that enabled players to seek out the opportunity to succeed, even without playing time.

“To (Leipold), it’s less about bringing in four, five-star recruits,” Burt said. “It’s about bringing in the right people that are going to build our culture up, advance our culture.”

During his recovery, Burt turned to community service to continue motivating himself alongside the Kansas program. He volunteered with several projects, including Just Food community food bank, Massachusetts Street clean-ups, and working with area elementary schools.

Last week, Burt was added to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, an award recognizing college football’s dedicated community servant. The football program nearly doubled its service hours this summer, according to Burt.

“In any way you’re trying to change a program, servitude and humility is the best way to do that,” Burt said. “That’s what we’re trying to build here. Getting guys to serve other people is the best kind of love you can show to someone, so giving that to our community and showing that we love them, will in turn allow us to have a better relationship.”