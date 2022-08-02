Offseason workouts, community service fueling Sam Burt at fall camp
Lead defensive lineman Sam Burt exited the picture for Kansas in Week 1 last season after sustaining an arm injury early against South Dakota. Burt appeared just one more time that year – in Week 9 vs. Kansas State.
Burt, who was listed as a super-senior last year, was expected to be one of the few faces easing the transition in year one under head coach Lance Leipold. But the injury forced Burt out of the picture for the Jayhawks’ remaining three games.
Soon after, it emerged that Burt still had a redshirt season available – presenting a rare opportunity to return to Kansas next season. Watching Leipold direct the final three weeks of the 2021 schedule with great contention, Burt knew his decision to return was the right call.
“I was very frustrated, I think that’s pretty natural,” Burt said. “Because of my faith, I just knew that there was a bigger plan in store, and I would learn something from it.”
Burt credited Leipold for bringing a level of continuity to the program that enabled players to seek out the opportunity to succeed, even without playing time.
“To (Leipold), it’s less about bringing in four, five-star recruits,” Burt said. “It’s about bringing in the right people that are going to build our culture up, advance our culture.”
During his recovery, Burt turned to community service to continue motivating himself alongside the Kansas program. He volunteered with several projects, including Just Food community food bank, Massachusetts Street clean-ups, and working with area elementary schools.
Last week, Burt was added to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, an award recognizing college football’s dedicated community servant. The football program nearly doubled its service hours this summer, according to Burt.
“In any way you’re trying to change a program, servitude and humility is the best way to do that,” Burt said. “That’s what we’re trying to build here. Getting guys to serve other people is the best kind of love you can show to someone, so giving that to our community and showing that we love them, will in turn allow us to have a better relationship.”
The offseason concluded as Kansas kicked off day one of fall camp Tuesday morning, with Burt back in full strength.
“I think I think we got time to be a little more cohesive, especially this offseason. We did more stuff with the coaches, with the players. It allows us just to know each other a little better.”
A focal point of the Leipold coaching staff is the changes occurring under strength coach Matt Gildersleeve. After Tuesday’s practice, Leipold said the progress in the weight room needs to be translated to the field.
When asked about that message, Burt agreed with his coach.
“As much as we strive to have these strength gains and weight gains, it is all about football,” Burt said. “That’s the reason we’re doing this. I think that was a good introduction to campus. This is great, but we’re going to flip this chapter now.”
To Burt, the shift towards the regular season has been thrilling, thus far.
“I’m feeling really good,” Burt said. “I’ve been here for a while, and I can honestly tell you, this is the most excited I’ve ever been going into fall camp. From camaraderie, to hope, to energy, to anything. This is the best camp by far, the best team in terms of cohesiveness.”