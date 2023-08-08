“I gained a lot of weight and I gained the right weight,” Burroughs said. “I’m more confident moving around, bigger, faster, so it helps with everything on the field.”

Burroughs is coming into the 2023 season with a lot more confidence and belief. One of the biggest reasons for that can be pointed to the strides that he’s made in the weight room.

“We had a long offseason, we came a long way, made a lot of positive strides, and it’s fun to be back now,” Burroughs said.

Junior safety OJ Burroughs started every game for the Jayhawks last season. He will be part of a secondary that is returning every starter and many other replacements to form one of the deepest position groups on the Kansas roster.

Feeling better physically is not the only factor that will have Burroughs feeling better going into the season. With the group of defensive backs coming back and having the experience on the field together that they’ve had, it will be easier to be a cohesive unit.

“I gained the trust of all my teammates on the field, and I feel like that everybody can trust me, so it feels good,” Burroughs said.

That trust will be important throughout the entire defensive unit, but especially in a secondary that has the most consistent veteran presence on the defense. Between Burroughs, Kenny Logan, Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, the group has accumulated 81 starts at Kansas.

Returning a secondary with that experience won’t mean immediate success however. Last season, Kansas ranked just No. 108 in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, leaving plenty of room for improvement. Burroughs said that the group has been focused on making strides to be better.

“Just making sure we’re consistent,” Burroughs said. “Stacking days, getting one percent better, and always willing to learn, never get complacent.”

The group also has a lot of depth behind them, as Marvin Grant will be in the wings at safety. Grant had some impressive moments last season as well, including an 11 tackle performance in the loss to Baylor. He also started 13 games for Purdue during the 2021 season before transferring to Kansas.

Burroughs and defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson have talked about players playing multiple positions in the secondary to prepare for anything.

“Right now the safeties are learning to play both spots,” Burroughs said.

The secondary group is hoping to use all of the experience and confidence to take big steps on the way to an improved 2023 defense.