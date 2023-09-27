“I always wanted to make that play, but you know two plays later my brother made a great play,” Burroughs said of Logan. “Proud of him.”

Burroughs was key during the Jayhawks’ performance that saw them hold BYU to just nine rushing yards. He also nearly opened the second half with a bang, dropping what was likely going to be a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage. Two plays later though, Kenny Logan got the pick-six.

“I thought OJ Burroughs, in a quick glimpse to me, played some of his best football since he's been here,” Leipold said. “He's always had great ball skills, but he showed up in the run game early.”

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said that Burroughs may have played his best game as a Jayhawk.

Safety OJ Burroughs was all over the field for the Jayhawks during their 38-27 victory over BYU. The junior had five solo tackles on the day, a pass break-up, and a half tackle for loss.

The Jayhawks went to the locker room trailing for the first time. They had only forced one punt as they allowed 17 points. Burroughs said that the turnaround was because of an increase in focus.

“The things we were messing up on, it was self-inflicted wounds,” Burroughs said. “Nothing they were doing was really hurting ourselves. We just had to get our feet back under ourselves. Next play.”

The defense made their presence felt in the second half known after the break with the Kenny Logan pick-six.

“We feed off each other,” Burroughs said of the defense. “We talked about it in the locker room ‘who’s going to make the first play?’”

Cobee Bryant cited that linebacker Rich Miller preaches the importance of the secondary making plays like they made today.

“Rich [Miller] always tells us that if the secondary makes plays, it can change the defense,” Bryant said.

The plays the Kansas secondary was making took BYU out of their comfort zone as they were forced to worry more about taking care of the ball.

Burroughs feels if the secondary can keep this up, it will help lift the entire defense to a high level as they move on with their season.

“I feel like this defense is one of the best in the country to me,” Burroughs said. “We’re making sure everyone’s doing their job, I feel like we can be one of the best.”

The performance from that defense guided Kansas to a 4-0 start in back-to-back years for the first time in over a century. Even though they made history, Burroughs has his sights set on a bigger things.

“It’s a very special moment for us,” Burroughs said. “We had this opportunity last year and knew how it felt. But we’re not going to let it get away. We’re not going to be complacent. Continue to get better, and we’re ready for more.”