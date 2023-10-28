Quentin Skinner, an Oklahoma native, had one of his best games at Kansas against Oklahoma State. The junior caught just two passes, but scored both times while accumulating 91 yards in the loss.

So far this year, Skinner has had success when quarterbacks scramble outside of the pocket and receivers are forced to improvise to get open. He attributes that success back to his early days on the football field.

“I was told at a very young age to expect the unexpected,” Skinner said. “Even if you’re not first in progression or even second, that third is going to be there.”

After playing as well as he did in Stillwater, Skinner is relishing the opportunity to go up against the other school from his home state in the Big 12 Conference. He said that his favorite catch on the year is his next one, which will likely come against the Sooners.

“I know a lot of those guys on [Oklahoma’s defense] being from Oklahoma,” Skinner said. "Growing up with them and knowing their capabilities on the field, it will be a great match up especially with the corners and the rest of the secondary. Probably one of the best secondaries we will face this year.”