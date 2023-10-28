Oklahoma native Quentin Skinner looking for another big game
Quentin Skinner, an Oklahoma native, had one of his best games at Kansas against Oklahoma State. The junior caught just two passes, but scored both times while accumulating 91 yards in the loss.
So far this year, Skinner has had success when quarterbacks scramble outside of the pocket and receivers are forced to improvise to get open. He attributes that success back to his early days on the football field.
“I was told at a very young age to expect the unexpected,” Skinner said. “Even if you’re not first in progression or even second, that third is going to be there.”
After playing as well as he did in Stillwater, Skinner is relishing the opportunity to go up against the other school from his home state in the Big 12 Conference. He said that his favorite catch on the year is his next one, which will likely come against the Sooners.
“I know a lot of those guys on [Oklahoma’s defense] being from Oklahoma,” Skinner said. "Growing up with them and knowing their capabilities on the field, it will be a great match up especially with the corners and the rest of the secondary. Probably one of the best secondaries we will face this year.”
The secondary that Skinner is talking about has picked off 12 passes on the year, contributing to a turnover margin that ranks No.2 in the nation at +10.
“They're doing a good job of generating turnovers, and that's how they're winning games fundamentally, is that their turnover margin is pretty good,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. “And so it's going to be critical for us to make sure that we're taking care of the ball on Saturday.”
The Jayhawks struggled early in the season with fumbles, and threw two second half interceptions that loomed large in the 39-32 loss to Oklahoma State, so limiting their mistakes will be a big factor.
The other factor that has been the topic of discussion for the Kansas offense has been the versatility of Oklahoma’s defense. When Kotelnicki spoke to the media, he compared their defense to his own offense in the way that there are a lot of ways for them to get the job done. His players have come to realize that around the offense.
“They’re moving their d-line every single play,” offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue said. “Just being able to have conscious in the back of your head that something is going to happen.”
“You just have to stay within your own game,” Skinner said. “You’ve got to be versatile with the different capabilities… That’s when you’ve really got to lock in with film, knowing your personnel too.”
While Skinner is taking the versatility of Oklahoma seriously, he does not want everything that they do distract from the fact that if he can win his reps, he can be successful.
“Make the best out of any coverage, any player in front of you,” Skinner said on making the most of every chance, no matter the look the Sooners give. “You’ve just got to know at the end of the day you’ve got to win.”