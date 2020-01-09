Jackson Satterwhite wasn’t sure how his senior year would go. He missed his junior season after sustaining a back injury.

The early diagnosis was up in the air whether he would be ready to play this season.

“They told me it would be an 18-month recovery and that I wouldn't play again in high school,” he said. “And I made that recovery in 12 months and got back in time to play football and had a good senior season considering everything.”

Satterwhite beat the injury and was ready to suit for his final year of high school football and turned in a great season. He was voted the offensive line MVP of his district, and also got post-season notice for his play on the defensive line.

The Kansas coaches recently started evaluating his film and after a couple weeks of conversations and analyzing offered him a scholarship.

“They got back with me and had a conversation last night with Coach Meadows and he wanted to go ahead and pull the trigger on me,” Satterwhite said. “He's been really good with me. He's been real the whole time, and I loved it. We connected from the very get-go.”