{{ timeAgo('2018-09-30 09:36:28 -0500') }} football

Oklahoma State game: PFF defensive grades

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor

Here are the PFF defensive grades of the players from the Oklahoma State game based on playing a minimum of 15 snaps.

Player PFF Grade Snaps Played

Daniel Wise

84.8

46

Elmore Hempstead

79.5

29

Joe Dineen

76.4

72

JJ Holmes

70.7

24

Jelani Brown

70.6

18

Keyshaun Simmons

65.6

37

Codey Cole

65.1

26

Bryce Torneden

62.1

69

Isi Holani

60.6

25

Keith Loneker

58.6

72

Mike Lee

56.0

33

Brian Lipscomb

51.7

29

Jeremiah McCullough

43.6

39

Corione Harris

43.1

43

Shak Taylor

42.7

72

Darrius Moragne

42.4

32

Kyron Johnson

41.0

36

Hasan Defense

38.5

58


The Grading System: A PFF analyst will grade every play. A second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

