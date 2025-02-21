Oklahoma State Preview: Game info, prediction, and more

OKLAHOMA STATE AT #23/25 KANSAS

WHERE:

Lawrence, Kan. * Allen Fieldhouse (15,300)

WHEN:

Saturday, February 22, 2025 * 3 p.m. (CT)

TV:

CBS

Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Jim Spanarkel

Reporter: Jenny Dell

Producer: Bill Thayer

Director: Matt Plundo

JAYHAWK RADIO NETWORK

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid

TIPOFF:

— No. 23/25 Kansas (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) returns home to host Oklahoma State (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb. 22. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will start at 3 p.m. Central and will be televised on CBS with Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jenny Dell on the call.

— Kansas is coming off a 91-57 loss at BYU on Feb. 18. In its last outing, Oklahoma State ended a two-game losing streak with a 104-95 win against UCF on Feb. 19.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State, 126-60. KU has won the last seven meetings with OSU dating back to Feb. 8, 2021. Kansas is 53-10 against OSU in Allen Fieldhouse and the Jayhawks have won the last six meetings in the venue.

— KU is 129-22 (85.4%) following a loss in the Bill Self era, including 6-2 this season.

— Kansas is No. 22 in the NET report by the NCAA through games of Feb. 19. To show the strength of the Big 12, the No. 22 rank is fifth in the Big 12 behind No. 3 Houston, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Iowa State and No. 9 Arizona. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 12 nationally, which is fourth in the league.

— Kansas is second in the Big 12 in assists per game (17.7, 8th nationally), FG Pct. Defense (39.1%, 13th nationally), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56, 22nd nationally), 3FG Pct. Defense (28.8%, 24th nationally) and blocks per game (4.8, 29th nationally).

— Graduate C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 in field goals made with 174. He is second in the Big 12 in rebound average (9.7), which is 15th nationally.

Graduate G Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.27, which is ninth nationally. He is also second in the league in assists per game at 5.7, which is 28th nationally.

— With the 86-51 win against Furman on Nov. 30, Kansas won its 2,400th all-time game, currently at 2,410, becoming only the second school to achieve 2,400 wins.

ABOUT KANSAS:

No. 23/25 Kansas (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) is coming off a 91-57 loss at BYU on Feb. 18. The Jayhawks average 75.3 points per game with a +7.7 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.6 rebounds per contest with a +3.8 rebound margin. Kansas is making 47.1% from the field, including 33.9% from three-point range. Kansas is second in the Big 12 in assists per game (17.7, 8th nationally), FG Pct. Defense (39.1%, 13th nationally), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56, 22nd nationally), 3FG Pct. Defense (28.8%, 24th nationally) and blocks per game (4.8, 29th nationally). KU also averages 6.1 steals per game.

Graduate C Hunter Dickinson has eight 20-point efforts on the season and leads Kansas in scoring at 16.3 ppg which ranks fifth in the Big 12. Dickinson also leads KU in rebounding at 9.7 rpg, which is second in the Big 12 and is 15th nationally. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week, Dickinson is second in the Big 12 in double-doubles (10), which is 28th nationally. Dickinson is second on the team with 38 blocked shots and is also second on the team with 24 steals.

Senior G Zeke Mayo is next in scoring at 14.7 points per contest and he leads Kansas with 64 threes made. He has made 20 threes in his last six games. A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Mayo is second on the team with 79 assists and pulls down 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Graduate G Dajuan Harris Jr. has 46 assists in his last seven games. A four-year starter, Harris averaging 9.5 points per game. At Baylor (2/1), Harris moved into second on the Big 12 career assists list, currently at 820, which is second on the KU career list. Harris is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.27, which is ninth nationally, and second in the conference in assists per game at 5.8, which is 28th nationally.

Senior F KJ Adams is a starter who is scoring 8.1 points per game. Adams pulls down 4.5 rebounds per game and has 55 assists, 18 blocked shots, and 21 steals.

Freshman F Flory Bidunga has two double-doubles in Big 12 play and he leads Kansas with 41 blocked shots. Bidunga is second on the team with a 5.3 rebound average, and cores 6.5 points per game. He is shooting 75.3 percent (73-for-97) from the field.

Junior G Rylan Griffen is second on the team with 33 threes made. He has started 12 games this season and is averaging 6.6 points per contest.

Junior G AJ Storr has started four games, and he is scoring 6.2 points per contest.

Senior G David Coit has three starts and he is third on the team with 30 threes made. Coit averages 4.7 points per game.

Graduate G Shakeel Moore has started nine games and is averaging 3.8 points per contest.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE:

Located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) ended a two-game losing streak with a 104-95 win against UCF on Feb. 19. The Cowboys are coached by Steve Lutz, who is 13-13 in his first year at OSU and 82-48 in his fourth season overall. Oklahoma State is 2-7 in true road games this season, including 0-7 in Big 12 road contests. OSU averages 73.4 points per game and pulls down 35.3 rebounds per contest with a plus-2.3 rebound margin.

OSU leads the Big 12 in bench points at 31.9 points per game, which is 12th nationally, in free throws attempted at 24.7, which is 11th nationally, and in free throws made at 17.9, which is 10th nationally. The Cowboys are second in the Big 12 in fast break points at 13.3, in steals per game (8.5) and turnovers forced per game (14.3). OSU also averages 12.7 assists and 2.7 blocked shots per contest.

Fifth-year F Marchelus “Chi Chi” Avery and graduate G Bryce Thompson are tied for the team lead in scoring average at 12.1 points per game, while fifth-year F Abou Ousmane is next at 12.0 ppg. Avery leads OSU with 49 threes made and he is second on the team with 14 blocked shots. Thompson, who played at Kansas in 2020- 21, has made 26 threes and is making 80 percent (72-90) from the free throw line.

Ousmane leads OSU in rebound average at 5.5 and with 24 blocked shots. Arturo Dean (7.2 ppg) leads OSU with 52 steals and his 2.1 steals per game are fourth in the Big 12. Graduate G Brandon Newman (6.6 ppg) is tied with Thompson for second in three-pointers made with 26. Other OSU regulars include senior G Khalil Brantley (6.4 ppg, team-high 60 assists, 29 steals), junior F Robert Jennings II (26 starts, 6.2 ppg), sophomore G Jamyron Keller (5.6 ppg), graduate F Pat Suemnick (3.0 ppg) and fifth-year G Davonte “Devo” Davis (1.8 ppg, 9 starts).

THE KANSAS-OKLAHOMA STATE SERIES:

The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 126-60 all-time advantage, KU has won the last seven meetings with OSU dating back to Feb. 8, 2021. KU is 69-12 against OSU in meetings in Lawrence, including a 53-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won the last six meetings in Allen Fieldhouse.

PREDICTION:

In his first year as Oklahoma State’s head coach, Steve Lutz has guided the Cowboys to an overall record of 13-13 and 5-10 in the Big 12. This season, OSU is 10-3 at home, 2-7 on the road, and 1-3 in neutral-site games.

In defeating UCF, 104-95 on Wednesday night, Oklahoma State snapped a two-game losing streak in conference play.

Offensively, the Cowboys are led by Marchelus Avery (12.1), Bryce Thompson (12.1), and Abou Ousmane (12.0).

As a team, Oklahoma State averages 73.4 points per game. The Cowboys shoot 42.9 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from behind the arc, and 72.3 percent from the free-throw line.

No. 23.25 Kansas (17-9; 8-7) is coming off back-to-back losses at Utah and at BYU. Bill Self’s squad trailed from start to finish in both outings and, following a 34-point defeat in Provo, Utah, Self, while addressing the media, had this to say.

“We need to get away from each other — I’ll tell you that point blank,” he said when asked what the next couple of days will bring. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to be a team bonding situation, but it hasn’t been. It hasn’t been a good trip and guys need to get home, and we’ll probably get home around 5:00 (in the morning) and get away from us for a day. Then, let’s regroup on Thursday and start looking at some things that we can do to be more connected and more intangible-oriented team. When we play with intangibles, that leads to playing to athleticism, which leads to toughness, which leads to playing to connectivity and a lot of things.

“Right now, our intangibles are not where they need to be,” he added. “Which leads to looking a step slow, which leads to being on an island, which leads to poor communication, which leads to a lot of different things. Certainly, we’ve got to tighten that stuff up before we actually say we’re guarding something wrong, we’re not running something right. When you don’t run something when you’re not connected, it’s never going to look good. We’ve got to tighten that up first.”

Kansas opened the season as the No. 1 ranked team in college basketball, but with just a handful of games remaining, Self’s squad will likely be unranked next week. The Jayhawks simply can’t afford many more setbacks, especially at home.

Self’s squad, when at its best, is capable of beating any team in college basketball. The Jayhawks have a chance to get back on the winning track at home before heading out to Boulder, Colo., on Monday, February 24.

While addressing the media on Friday afternoon, Self said, when talking about the Oklahoma State game on Saturday, that “the new season starts tomorrow.”

If Kansas is going to get back on track and make the type of run it's capable of making, tomorrow's performance against Oklahoma State is the first step in the process.

KANSAS: 82

Oklahoma State: 68