JayhawkSlant - Old friends Miles, Aranda will face each other Saturday

“He's going to be fine,” Miles said. “One thing about him, he's got a great sense of feet on the ground and knows what he should do and shouldn't do. His instincts are good. I think he's going to be a great coach for a long time.”

Last year Aranda led the LSU defense helping them win a national title. Shortly after he was hired as the head coach at Baylor. They have already had games canceled against Louisiana Tech and Houston and are the one of two Big 12 teams who haven’t played heading into the Big 12 portion of the schedule.

This Saturday in Waco, Miles and Aranda will line up against each other as the Jayhawks take on the Bears in a 6:30 p.m. game.

In 2016 Les Miles was looking to replace his defensive coordinator at LSU. He ended up hiring Dave Aranda, who was one of the hottest names in the industry from Wisconsin.

Aranda got to know Miles and his family well during his time at LSU. He gives a lot of credit to Miles for helping his career and eventually becoming a head coach.

“I think Les is one of my favorite all-time just people,” Aranda said. “The immediate take away from him is just how generous he is, how real he is, just authentic person. What you see is what you get. What a great family. Kathy, his wife, is awesome. Obviously, Ben is playing for him. And his daughters, I just know that they think the world of their father, and rightfully so.

“I have seen, and I have to imagine that you see, too, where sometimes coaches can just balloon into these caricatures of what they're supposed to be or what people think they should be. And to see Les just be who he is, and to have a family that's as close and as loving as his and be as real as they are, in today's world it's really pretty cool. It will be good to see them again.”

Miles tried to hire Aranda more than once when he was at LSU before he succeeded. With no game film available the Kansas offense will have to be prepared.

“He has great instinct and knows exactly how to attack an offense,” Miles said. “He’s very confident in the things that he did. I was thankful to work with him. I pursued him some when he was at Wisconsin two different times. I was very happy to have him join my staff. The time that we spent together was very fruitful. He did a great job.”