JayhawkSlant - Opinion: Why Lance Leipold is the right fit for KU

Having covered the Kansas program and recruiting for 22 years I don’t know if you can ever say there is a sure bet to win in Lawrence.

But Lance Leipold has all of the characteristics of the coaches at Kansas who have won before him. I have talked to several people who know Leipold and how he builds his programs.

He is a tireless worker, extremely organized, and maybe most importantly knows how to build and maintain a culture. The next week will be a busy one for the new head coach at Kansas when it comes to forming staff and football support, meeting with players, recruits, and laying the foundation for the future.

One of his best strengths along with his staff is the ability to identify talent and put them in a successful system. In 2018 Leipold had the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Tyree Jackson. They won 10 games and led the conference in passing. Jackson left for the NFL and the following year they led the MAC in rushing. He will develop a system and build around his current roster.

Last night Malcolm Koonce was drafted in the third round by the Oakland Raiders. When Buffalo signed him, he was a two-star recruit and his lone offer was from the Bulls.

Another player who could get drafted is running back Jarret Patterson. He was a pre-season All-American and broke the school record for rushing yards in a season. Patterson was a low two-star recruit and gray-shirted at Buffalo.

Leipold has already talked to all of the 2021 signees who are planning to report in early June and hearing will meet with current staff members this weekend.

