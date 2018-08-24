To get a closer look at the Jayhawks last non-conference opponent we caught up with Richard Schnyderite who covers the team for the Knight Report.

Who are some of the key returning players on offense?

Some of the key returning players on offense are definitely WR Bo Melton, TE Jerome Washington & LT Tariq Cole. Starting with Melton he came in last year as a true freshman and due to him being a four star there was a lot hype built around him. He didn’t have many catches last year but he is a true deep threat. He proved that again in the spring game catching a 75 yard bomb from Sitkowski. Washington is another weapon in the Rutgers offense, he also was the teams leading receiver last year. He is expected to get a shot at the NFL after this season and is currently ranked in the top 40 TEs entering the draft next season. Tariq Cole is arguably the teams top potential NFL draft pick for the 2019 NFL Draft. He actually came in as a freshman at over 400lbs but cut down the weight and has been one of the top OLs in the Big Ten for the past couple years. He was recently ranked third All-B1G team tackle recently and is ranked as the number 20 overall OT in the NFL draft per draftscout.com

The Rutgers defense has steadily improved under Chris Ash

What are the strengths you see on the offensive side and what are any of concerns?

I think the biggest question in spring was definitely the quarterback battle. It was intriguing battle between 5th year senior Giovanni Rescigno, true sophomore Johnathan Lewis and early enrollee & true freshman QB Artur Sitkowski. Early on the battle looked to be Rescigno's too lose, but Sitkowski has shown a very impressive skillset in spring. He has a strong arm, good accuracy and his mechanics are through the roof. He is the current favorite to win the job and I would expect that to happen very shortly.

Who are the key players back on defense?

Rutgers returns most, if not all of it's starting defense. The team is only losing three defensive linemen to graduation and the NFL recently in DE Kemoko Turay (2nd round - Colts), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (6th round - LA Rams) and DE Darnell Davis (Graduation). Other then that the team is returning 100+ tackler in OLB Trevor Morris, and stud cornerback Bless Austin who is returning for his senior year after an ACL injury last season. In Austin's last full season back in 2016, he was second in the Big Ten in pass defended with 15 total.

What are your thoughts on the defense heading into the season?

The defense has been HC Chris Ash's biggest strength throughout his two seasons here so far. The year before Ash came in, Rutgers was listed as the number 112 total defense in the country. After year one Ash had the defense up to number 94 and in just his second season the Scarlet Knights were ranked as the 69th total defense in the country. Expect them to take another leap this season and end somewhere in the late 50's, early 60's.

Has there been any interesting news in the off-season i.e. injuries, transfers, etc?

The biggest news this offseason was a credit card fraud scandal that is still considered an ongoing investigation. It was first reported by NJ.com and led to two dismissals already with six more unnamed players also involved. The team has been missing six players since the start of training camp and it is expected that those six are part of the investigation. Only one of those six has announced plans to transfer, and the fate of the rest is still unknown.

The game is still three weeks away but what is your early take on the game against KU?