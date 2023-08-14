To get a closer look at the Jayhawks first opponent we spoke with Wyatt Wheeler, who covers the team for the Springfield News Leader. Wheeler gives a detailed at the Jayhawks first opponent heading into 2023.

How has the program moved forward with a new coaching staff?

The program feels very similar to what it has the last few seasons — just without Bobby Petrino as head coach. Nearly the entire staff is back, which includes former defensive coordinator Ryan Beard who has been promoted to head coach. The program feels a lot younger with his energy in charge as he's 34 and connects extremely well with the younger generation. There are some notable changes in the way they recruit and some different ways they've spread their scholarships out but the program is very similar to what it's been the last few years.

Ryan Beard takes over at Missouri State after Bobby Petrino left for Texas A&M (USA Today)

Who are the key players returning on offense and do you expect them to run the same style as last year?

The offense is seeing a bit of an overhaul but will run the same system. The top key player is RB Jacardia Wright who transferred from Kansas State before last season. I'd expect Missouri State to run the ball a lot more since it'll have a new quarterback and a completely overhauled offensive line and receivers group. The Bears will run the same system with offensive coordinator Nick Petrino, Bobby's son, calling plays for the first time in his career. The biggest change, outside of running the ball more, will be the offense transitioning from dual-threat quarterback over the last two seasons to a pro-style one this year.

What are your thoughts on the defense moving through fall camp?

The front seven will be mostly the same along with two good FCS safeties. MSU will have a few new cornerbacks after a few graduations. The Bears struggled to get any pressure on the quarterback last season which made the group take a pretty big step back from two FCS Playoff appearances behind defenses that took the ball away and impacted the quarterback. I think that group will be better than it was last year but the cornerback question is one that I'll have until I see them play in a game.

If you had to pick some strengths and weaknesses of the team what are they?

There are so many questions about this team right now with the amount of change on offense that I'm not sure what the strengths or weaknesses are. The offensive line has been a mess for the better part of the last decade to where I can't totally get behind the hype that the coaches have given the new group until I actually see it play. Then you have a first year starting quarterback (likely Jacob Clark) and a bunch of brand new receivers who are unknowns. Defensively, if they stay healthy they should pressure the quarterback and be pretty good against the run. Then there's the question to how well the new corners play. A lot of questions. I've liked the level of coaching Missouri State has had since Petrino first arrived and I think that should continue with Beard and the assistants that he retained.

What are the expectations of the team this year?