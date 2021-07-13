Opponent Preview: Duke Blue Devils in week four
It is never too early to start looking at the early opponents for the 2021 season. We caught up with Brian McLawhorn who covers the beat for Devils Illustrated. He gives us his take on the Blue Devils heading into 2021.
What were your thoughts on last season?
Last season was a disappointment. Not to be harsh, but it was a letdown and the team is very aware of that. There’s some embarrassment there, and a sense that the players just want to erase it from their memories. I don’t think anyone expected Duke to have a huge season, but there was reason to believe heading into the schedule that the Blue Devils would be competitive.
They returned an experienced and talented defensive line that featured fourth and sixth round draft picks from the edge in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje. The interior line was strong. The secondary had a lot of talent and experience. Offensively, the Blue Devils featured two very good running backs, Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant, who is one of the top returning backs in the ACC this season, and the arrival of Clemson transfer quarterback Chase Brice. There was optimism going into the season.
Then Duke didn’t start summer workouts until a month later than everyone else. Players opted out. Injuries hit the offensive line and the secondary. And Brice never got comfortable as the quarterback at Duke.
The result was an ugly season. Duke led the nation in turnovers. Defensively, they were shredded. It was ugly. It reminded me of the mid 2000s when Ted Roof was head coach and the Blue Devils were 4-42 over four years. There truly wasn’t much this Duke team could take from last season and build upon. It serves them better to just move on and hit the reset button.
Who are some of the key players back on offense?
There will be quite a few new starters this season, including at quarterback. Gunnar Holmberg, who saw limited action last season, is expected to be Duke’s quarterback. He’s key. He has to be good for Duke to find some success. I believe he’s got the tools, it’s just a matter of making it happen, and what others around him can do.
Two of the very most important pieces, though, are running back Mataeo Durant, who is legitimately one of the top ball carriers in the ACC. He’s a special talent, so he will be relied upon heavily, particularly with Holmberg being a new starter at quarterback.
The second guy is center Jack Wohlabaugh. He missed last season due to an injury, but was widely considered one of the ACC’s top centers before getting injured. He will be back, which will be huge for this Duke offense - not only due to his skill, but his leadership. He brings stability.
Some other names that are important are wide receivers Jake Bobo and Jason Calhoun, and offensive linemen Graham Barton, Casey Holman and Jacob Monk.
The same for defense and what kind of scheme does Duke run?
Duke runs a 4-2-5 defense. They love to try and put athletes on the field, thus the heavy dose of defensive backs. This one could be a bit interesting this season, as all but one player will be a new starter along the defensive line, so playing with four upfront could prove to be a challenge.
As far as players go, linebacker Shaka Heyward led Duke in tackles last season, and is expected to be the leader of this defensive unit. Defensive backs Leonard Johnson, Jeremiah Lewis, Nate Thompson and Lummie Young IV all return, which should give the Blue Devils some stability on the back end of the defense.
Ben Frye is the only returning full-time starting defensive lineman, and he is expected to move from tackle to the edge. There is some concern with how explosive he will be on the edge, but at this stage, Duke does not have many options beyond freshmen or sophomores who have not played much.
DeWayne Carter, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, has the ability to be one of the top players in the league at his position. So he is definitely a name to keep an eye out for when the Jayhawks battle the Blue Devils.
If you had to break down the strengths and concerns what would they be?
A strength of this team could be running the football, however, the offensive line does have to improve significantly to allow for Mataeo Durant and backup Jordan Waters to have opportunities. The talent to be a very good running team is there, but pieces have to fall into place. Beyond that, the offense as a whole is a concern.
There are so many question marks and unproven players that will be asked to step up, so that is a major concern. With quarterback being so up in the air - in terms of how Holmberg, or even one of the freshmen newcomers can handle the role - it’s really hard to gauge what the offense can due.
Duke’s secondary should be a strength. There’s depth, talent and athleticism there. It is a unit that’s suffered injuries in the past and last season was an example (along with opt-outs), and the result was just an atrocious year. The ability is there. Do they bounce back from such a tough year? We’ll see. If they do, that’ll be a strength. The starting linebacker unit should be a strength as well with Heyward and Rocky Shelton. Beyond the two starters, there’s only inexperience.
The defensive line is a big concern, particularly on the edges. Carter’s presence on the interior helps, but as of now there’s not obvious answers at defensive end. If they can’t produce a pass rush or any kind of pressure in the offensive backfield, it won’t matter how talented the Duke secondary is.
It is still a ways away but how do you see the match-up between Duke and KU?
This one is a tough question for me to answer, because in all honesty, I haven’t even glanced at what Kansas brings to the table. If I’m not mistaken, Kansas had a rough year last season as well, but beyond that, I don’t know.
From a Duke perspective, I think last season’s record and outcome was more of an anomaly and not a true indicator of talent. From a talent standpoint, Duke is better than the record they put up last season. It was a perfect storm for them in a sense, and with all that happened, I think last season was a poor representation of the team - from talent, to mindset, to drive to win, to whatever.
Though there are major questions for this Duke team, I think this team is better than what one my deduce from last season’s outcomes.
How that stacks up against Kansas, I don’t know. As far as I know, there could be the same sentiment for the Jayhawks and their season.
