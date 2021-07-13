Opponent Preview: Duke Blue Devils in week four

It is never too early to start looking at the early opponents for the 2021 season. We caught up with Brian McLawhorn who covers the beat for Devils Illustrated. He gives us his take on the Blue Devils heading into 2021.



What were your thoughts on last season?

Last season was a disappointment. Not to be harsh, but it was a letdown and the team is very aware of that. There’s some embarrassment there, and a sense that the players just want to erase it from their memories. I don’t think anyone expected Duke to have a huge season, but there was reason to believe heading into the schedule that the Blue Devils would be competitive.

They returned an experienced and talented defensive line that featured fourth and sixth round draft picks from the edge in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje. The interior line was strong. The secondary had a lot of talent and experience. Offensively, the Blue Devils featured two very good running backs, Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant, who is one of the top returning backs in the ACC this season, and the arrival of Clemson transfer quarterback Chase Brice. There was optimism going into the season.

Then Duke didn’t start summer workouts until a month later than everyone else. Players opted out. Injuries hit the offensive line and the secondary. And Brice never got comfortable as the quarterback at Duke.

The result was an ugly season. Duke led the nation in turnovers. Defensively, they were shredded. It was ugly. It reminded me of the mid 2000s when Ted Roof was head coach and the Blue Devils were 4-42 over four years. There truly wasn’t much this Duke team could take from last season and build upon. It serves them better to just move on and hit the reset button.





Who are some of the key players back on offense?

There will be quite a few new starters this season, including at quarterback. Gunnar Holmberg, who saw limited action last season, is expected to be Duke’s quarterback. He’s key. He has to be good for Duke to find some success. I believe he’s got the tools, it’s just a matter of making it happen, and what others around him can do.

Two of the very most important pieces, though, are running back Mataeo Durant, who is legitimately one of the top ball carriers in the ACC. He’s a special talent, so he will be relied upon heavily, particularly with Holmberg being a new starter at quarterback.

The second guy is center Jack Wohlabaugh. He missed last season due to an injury, but was widely considered one of the ACC’s top centers before getting injured. He will be back, which will be huge for this Duke offense - not only due to his skill, but his leadership. He brings stability.

Some other names that are important are wide receivers Jake Bobo and Jason Calhoun, and offensive linemen Graham Barton, Casey Holman and Jacob Monk.