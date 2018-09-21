To get a closer look at Saturday's game we caught up with Steve Cook who covers the Baylor beat for Rivals.com

Is Baylor running the same type of offense that Briles ran or they have transitioned away from that?

The offense has changed quite a bit. When Matt Rhule came, he wanted to install more of a pro style, traditional offense, with the quarterback under center, the tight end catching more passes, and using a fullback. That’s slowly faded, and he’s running a more traditional spread, now, with the zone read being a feature. The days of “playing with your hair on fire” and the emphasis on getting the plays off so quickly the defense doesn’t have time to catch their breath are over.

Last year Brewer led Baylor into Lawrence for a win - AP AP

Talk about both quarterbacks who will play and what other players should people watch for?

Charlie Brewer is a true sophomore. Jalen McClendon is a grad transfer from NC State. Matt Rhule has been alternating them for a couple of series each in the first half and letting one or the other get the majority of snaps in the second half. Brewer is probably a better scrambler, McClendon has a slightly stronger arm, but those are more tendencies than absolutes. Brewer is the fan favorite. Both QBs have had some good moments and Rhule has said he’s playing it by ear each week. Brewer has one int on a tipped pass, and McClendon has had two turnovers, both of which came at very bad times. WR Jalen Hurd, the Tennessee transfer who converted from running back, has made some plays. Because of his running back experience, he’s an excellent downfield blocker. WR Denzel Mims is big and fast. Both of them have good speed and Mims, in particular can take it to the house.

What kind of defense does Baylor run and who are the play-makers?

The Bears mostly operate out of a 4-3, with linebacker Henry Black sometimes moving into a Bear position, making it more of a 4-2-5. Clay Johnston at MLB is starting to come into his own, and sophomore end James Lynch has potential to be a difference maker at defensive end. Senior Greg Roberts missed the first 1 1/2 games, but is getting back into the groove.

If you listed the strengths and weaknesses of the team what would they be?

Wide receiver length and speed are the biggest strengths. Biggest weakness is the offensive line having difficulty opening running lanes. The running backs are all serviceable, but the rushing attack has been anemic the last two weeks, primarily because they haven’t been getting any openings. On defense, the line is decent against the rush, with Bravvion Roy, at 325 lbs, filling the middle, but they have difficulty getting into the offensive backfield. At linebacker, Clay Johnston returning from injuries has made a difference, but size is still a concern. The secondary has held up surprisingly well, as they were considered a big question mark coming into the season, although they haven’t faced a real “bombs away” passing attack.

Are there any key injuries or position battles going into the Kansas game?

The biggest position battle is at quarterback. Rhule subs a lot during the game, and his depth charts tend to be extremely fluid, so anyone with capability gets game time. At quarterback, he’s entering into the fourth game playing both, and it’s starting to wear on them.

How do you see this match-up and what is your prediction?