Opposing View: Kansas vs BYU

Jeff Grimes talks about his return to BYU, what he's seen from the offense lately, and Jalon Daniels play.
We talk about Bill Self as the winningest coach in KU history, BYU predictions, the latest in recruiting and much more.
Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, has signed a National Letter-of-Intent with Kansas.
On Wednesday afternoon, Samis Calderon became the second player from the 2025 class to commit to Kansas.
Jeff Grimes talks about his return to BYU, what he's seen from the offense lately, and Jalon Daniels play.
We talk about Bill Self as the winningest coach in KU history, BYU predictions, the latest in recruiting and much more.
Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, has signed a National Letter-of-Intent with Kansas.