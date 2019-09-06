To get a closer look at the Coastal Carolina game we caught up with Al Blondin, who covers the team for the Myrtle Beach News. He gives us his insight on their football program and the match-up.

Describe the Coastal Carolina offensive scheme and who are the play-makers to watch?

The Chanticleers run a spread option offense, which is the offense head coach Jamey Chadwell has run as CCU's offensive coordinator and in past coaching jobs including at Charleston Southern. Sophomore QB Fred Payton is a dual threat but is more effective passing the ball. He threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns last week against Eastern Michigan but showed his inexperience with four interceptions. The Chants have an experienced offensive line and decent talent at wide receiver, but junior RB C.J. Marable, the Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Year before transferring from FCS Presbyterian after his freshman year, is the focal point of the offense. He led the Chants in rushing and receiving last week with 18 carries for 49 yards and seven receptions for 84 yards and a TD.

Chadwell and his team have been tested by hurricanes in the past (USA Today)

What kind of defense do they run and who should the Kansas fans look for on defense?

CCU is transitioning from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, so they're one game into the transition. The defensive line is solid with returning starters junior C.J. Brewer, senior Sterling Johnson (a Clemson transfer in 2018) and junior Tarron Jackson, who had 11 tackles for loss as a sophomore. Junior linebackers Silas Kelly and Teddy Gallagher are tackling machines.

How do you think the team will handle moving off campus and preparing for the game?

This isn't new for much of the team. The Chants were displaced for three weeks last year because of Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding and went 2-1 while remaining away from campus, but they may have run out of gas in the third game, a 45-21 loss at Troy. But the Chants responded well after nearly two weeks on the road with a win at Louisiana, so they may play well this week.

What kind of changes has Jamey Chadwell brought after taking over as the head coach?

There has been a lot of turnover in the coaching staff. He has brought a lot of his former coaches at Charleston Southern and his other stops to Coastal, so he's going all in on what has made him successful in the past, be it on the FCS level or below. He lost seven players to the new transfer portal (six actually transferred, one was not signed and is not playing as a senior), and he has tried to instill a family and supportive atmosphere in the program. The program had no choice but to change some as Joe Moglia, who is still the chairman of TD Ameritrade, was perhaps the most unique coach in college football.

What did you learn from the team in week one?

C.J. Marable will be a workhorse, and the defense will probably have to take some chances and be aggressive in the front seven to protect a relatively inexperienced defensive backfield that allowed Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III to complete 20 of 22 passes (91 percent) last week. They may end up giving up some big plays but they can't afford to sit back and get picked apart.

How do you see the match-up against Kansas and your prediction?