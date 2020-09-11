JayhawkSlant - Opposing view: Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina

To get a closer look at Coastal Carolina we caught up with Al Blondin, who covers the beat for the Myrtle Beach Times.

How has Coastal Carolina handled the Covid-19 situation in fall camp?

The university is not separating cases specifically among athletes or by sports, it is only releasing a weekly count and cumulative cases on campus among students and staff.

There were only three positive coronavirus cases among students for the week of Aug. 20-26 on the entire CCU campus despite a few thousand students having already moved into their student housing, and none among school staff, according to the university.

Small numbers like that will allow the Chants to play their games this season, as long as their opponents aren’t forced to forfeit or attempt to postpone games because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“For what they’ve had to try to go through and to try to change habits, I’m proud of what they’ve done,” Chadwell said of his players. “Something could change tomorrow, I’m realistic on that. But they’re doing everything we’re asking them to, to try to mitigate and avoid putting them in situations and circumstances that could cause and outbreak.”

They will be without four players who would have played significant minutes though not necessarily starters. They still have to test Friday.





Fred Payton missed key time during fall camp. Is he still in line to be the starter?

Payton has established himself as the front-runner for the starting quarterback job this off-season after leading the team in 2019 with 119 completions, 187 attempts, 1,421 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, seven interceptions and 1,602 total yards of offense.

He missed more than a week of practice because of a sore Achilles tendon, which has given fellow junior Bryce Carpenter of Sarasota, Florida., -- who played in 11 games in 2019 and started the final six in part because Payton was dealing with injuries -- and redshirt freshmen Grayson McCall of Indian Trail, N.C., time to work with the starting offense.

Chadwell said he has selected a starting quarterback but he will not tell the media just yet to "play a little cat and mouse" with Kansas. I suspect it is Fred Payton.